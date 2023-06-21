ATM machine malfunction

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I had the most unfortunate incident happen to me on May 25th, 2023. I deposited $1,500 into the ATM machine at Nova Scotia Bank on Soldier Road, immediately $100 came out of the machine. I then looked at it and put it back in, the receipt came out and it showed that I only put in $1400 and not $1500.

When the bank opened I spoke to the clerk who advised me to wait for about two days to see if anyone reported an overage in their system, after two days I saw nothing and spoke to the manager, Mr Mackey, who gave me no consolation. I then went to the Southern Police station and the lady Sgt on duty acted like I was a senile senior citizen who didn’t know what he was saying when I went to file a report. I then called the Consumer Protection Hotline and gave them pertinent information. I have not heard from them since.

I caution the public to be careful depositing money in the ATM because the staff act like the machines can’t make mistakes, they are only machines. In my opinion some dishonest person took $100 from a retired senior citizen who depended on those small funds.

G T HEPBURN

Nassau,

June 20, 2023.