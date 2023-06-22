Commissioner of Police pleads with court: We need to get it right

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

AFTER an 83-year-old woman was reportedly sexually assaulted in her home by a teenager out on bail, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander has pleaded with the court system to “get it right”.

The sex attack on the 83-year-old is the latest incident amid a wave of concern about escalating sexual assault attacks. Commissioner Fernander said yesterday that “we have to protect our women”.

Police said the victim was at her home on Market Street when a man beat and assaulted her. Police arrested a 19-year-old suspect around 7.30pm on Monday in the Soldier Road area concerning the matter.

Commissioner Fernander confirmed yesterday the suspect is being electronically monitored and is on bail for a similar offence. The suspect is also being questioned in connection with a separate sexual assault incident.

“We continue to say that the culprits who continue, it’s like a revolving door,” Commissioner Fernander said yesterday.

“This is an individual who should not have been on bail because he went back to his old ways. I’m pleading for the system, we need to get it right because it’s the same revolving door.

“You see the same individuals continue to offend. My heart is heavy today for the elderly lady, all of the victims - all of the victims.”

He said all victims will be provided with counselling in an effort to provide assistance.

He said: “I have instructed the Victim Support Unit to reach out to the family of the victim. She has seen doctors and has been released and is resting comfortably at home. She needs some counselling and we are going to take the lead in doing just that, with the 83-year-old and other victims as well.

“We have our Victim Support Unit who continue to stay in contact with victims themselves, so I feel in my heart is heavy for that elderly lady and our prayers are with her and the families at this time.

“We have to protect our women and the Royal Bahamas Police Force is up to the task to do just that. If an incident occurred, we will go all out in bringing closure. So, we are just pleading to the courts, the system, swift justice for that individual and the other matters which we know are pending.”

Earlier this month, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe revealed there has been a 64 percent increase in rape offences in New Providence.