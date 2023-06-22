Derelict govt buildings are a travesty

EDITOR, The Tribune.

In this our 50th year of independence, when emphasis is placed on patriotism, pride, culture, cleanliness, and the like, I feel compelled to register my displeasure with regard to the dilapidated state of a few public buildings. Now I fully expect some persons to suit up in their partisan political armor and view this letter through a jaundice eye, but I am a nationalist with no political agenda.

The previous Minnis-led administration paid no attention to any of the buildings to which I am about to refer, and so far, this Davis led administration seems well on its way of doing the same -nothing - unless something changes in the in term.

The Rodney Bain building sits in the centre of downtown. It is less than two hundred meters - as the crow flies - from our new cruise port. It is a stone’s throw from our parliament. Our politicians parade by over and repeatedly, riding in cars with heavily tinted windows that are seemingly stuck in the lock and upright position - to borrow a phrase from the airline industry, yet they pretend not to see it.

The building at the western end of Goodman’s Bay is another display of willful neglect. This is an affront to common decency and offends the sensibilities of Bahamians and visitors who frequently use the Cable Beach corridor. It sits in limbo, undisturbed, and continues to rot like a carcass in the Saharan desert. No one seems concerned about the lasting impressions it has on our visitors. Am I missing something here?

Does anyone in the public domain know who owns the property immediately south of A F Adderley School which once housed the former City Market food store? Whether it is publicly owned or whether it is owned by some “muckety mucks” with political connections - the latter seems more likely - it is not aesthetically pleasing, to say the least. It looks bad. This level of deterioration and neglect is unconscionable.

These abandoned buildings yawn for immediate and serious attention in one form or another. They should be restored to their former glory or be demolished. Our government must lead the way in demonstrating a keen sense of pride in ownership amongst our people. Apathy and paralysis must be replaced by sheer willpower and a bold intervening spirit. Our words must match our actions, otherwise, our messages and pronouncements would ring hallow or simply fall flat. Truth is oxygen for democracy.

ZEPHANIAH BURROWS

Nassau,

June 21, 2023.