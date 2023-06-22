GB police arrest man with gun, other suspect escapes

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with the discovery of an illegal firearm and a large quantity of ammunition in the Lucaya area early this week.
Police are searching for a second suspect who escaped following a struggle with arresting officers.
According to reports, officers of the Criminal Investigation Department, acting on a tip, went to a business establishment on King’s Road, off Midshipman Road.
The officers searched a silver-coloured Chevy Malibu occupied by two males and found a handgun with an extended magazine and more than 70 rounds of ammunition.
It was reported that during the arrest of the suspects, there was a struggle and one of the suspects escaped.
Police are aggressively searching for the second suspect.
