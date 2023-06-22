Man fined $2,000 for failing to charge monitoring device

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN on bail for murder has been fined $2,000 for failing to charge his electronic monitoring device.

Charles Whyms, 30, was yesterday charged with four counts of violation of bail conditions before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

This bail was granted by the Supreme Court after he was accused of the murder of Omar Dorsette on December 27, 2017.

Whyms was previously charged with similar bail violations last September.

Between June 5 and 15, Whyms failed to charge his EMD on four occasions.

After pleading guilty, Whyms was fined $2,000 which he must pay or risk a six-month prison term. The accused was also placed on 18 months probation. If he defaults, he faces a nine-month prison term.

• A woman was granted bail after being accused of stealing two scooters together valued at $4,200.

Dominique Rolle, 36, was charged with stealing and receiving before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle Davis yesterday.

Rolle is alleged to have stolen two 2013 Cross Trade Yamaha Scooters, one blue and one red, white and black, belonging to Dario Williams on June 2.

After pleading not guilty, Rolle was granted $1,500 bail. She is expected to sign in at Elizabeth Estates police station every Tuesday and Thursday by 6pm.

The trial is due to begin on August 9.