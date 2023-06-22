Man who raped and tried to drown woman gets sentence reduced

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN, convicted of raping and attempting to drown a woman at Potter’s Cay Dock in 2019, has had his ten-year prison sentence reduced by the Appeals Court.

Elcharrico Sherman is said to have accused a woman of stealing his drugs at Potter’s Cay on the night of November 11, 2019. After attacking the woman, he proceeded to rape her and then threw her into the water naked in an attempt to drown her.

The victim managed to survive by clinging to a nearby boat for five hours before being rescued.

Sherman made his appeal before Justices Jon Isaacs, Maureen Crane-Scott and Milton Evans.

Upon review of Sherman’s submissions, Justice Isaacs found that the judge who convicted Sherman failed to adequately address the time the convict spent on remand.

For that reason, the two years, 11 months and 22 days Sherman spent in prison prior to his sentencing will be deducted from his overall prison term.

A new certificate of conviction will be prepared to reflect the court’s decision