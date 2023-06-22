Road closures and diversions for Police Force passing out parade today

POLICE have announced a number of temporary road closures as well as traffic diversions for Thursday.

The closures and divisions are to facilitate the Royal Bahamas Police Force hosting its graduation ceremony and passing out parade.

The graduation, which is open to the public, commences at 6pm and will be held in Rawson Square.

Bay Street will be closed to all vehicular traffic between 4pm and 9pm.

The following roads also will be closed: West Bay Street between Nassau Street and Navy Lyon Road; Cumberland Street between Duke Street and Marlborough Street; Woodes Rodgers Walk between Charlotte and East Streets; Charlotte Street between Bay and Shirley Streets; Bank Lane between Bay and Shirley Streets; East Street between Bay and Shirley Streets.

Traffic travelling east on West Bay Street will be diverted south on Nassau Street; Traffic travelling west on Duke Street will only be permitted to travel west onto West Hill Street; No vehicles will be allowed to travel north on Cumberland Street; Traffic travelling north on East Street will be diverted west on Shirley Street.

No vehicles will be allowed to travel west and east along Woodes Rodgers Walk between Charlotte Street and East Street. Local traffic in the affected areas will be diverted out of the area.

Parking will not be permitted between 1am and 9pm on: Bay Street between Navy Lyon Road and East Street both sides; Parliament Street between Woodes Rodgers Walk and Shirley Street; Woodes Rodgers Walk between Charlotte Street and East Street.

Between 5pm and 9pm today, Bay Street will be closed to all vehicular traffic to facilitate the dress rehearsal for the graduation ceremony and passing out parade.