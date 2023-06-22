Twenty-one foreigners arrested with $750k of cocaine

TWENTY-one people were arrested and 39 kilos of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $750,000 was seized on Tuesday.

The arrest was a collaborative effort between the Police Marine Unit, DEU, the DEA, OPBAT and the K-9 Unit.

Police said that shortly before 10pm on Tuesday, officers from the Police Marine Unit, while on routine patrol, acted on intelligence and intercepted a white 30ft vessel.

On examination of the Bahamian-registered vessel, officers discovered 18 foreign nationals and three Bahamian males. Twelve of the foreign nationals are females and six are males.

Eleven females are Ecuadorians, and one is a Chinese national. Four males are Ecuadorians and two are Chinese nationals.

The foreign nationals were handed over to the Bahamas Department of Immigration.