Woman accused of stabbing lover granted $5,000 bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN has been accused of stabbing her lover multiple times at her home.

The incident reportedly took place at the woman’s house on Sunday night.

Rachel Johnson, 22, reportedly got into an argument with Shadrack Gibson at around 1:30am on January 19 at her residence in Cambridge Street. After things escalated, Johnson allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed Gibson multiple times about the body.

The victim sustained serious injuries, but was successfully treated in hospital.

Johnson was yesterday charged with causing grievous harm as she appeared before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

After pleading not guilty, Ms Johnson’s bail was set at $5,000 with one or two sureties. Under the conditions of her bail, she is expected to sign in at the Nassau Street Police Station on the last Sunday of every month.

The trial is due to begin on October 4.