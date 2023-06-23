Clubs & Societies June 23rd, 2023

Boys Brigade

After a three-year gap because of COVID-19, the 16th Summer Day Camp returns with daily sessions from 9am to 4pm, August 8-18.

Targeting boys from the Boys’ Brigade, surrounding community and churches and boys under the age of 16 wanting to join the Boys’ Brigade and Summer Camp, the camp aims to bring back Christian-based discipline to our boys by training in sports and the arts, preparing them to cope with the challenges of the teenage years.

The Boys’ Brigade, being the oldest uniformed Christian organisation for boys, attempts to instill good conduct and good habits by its programme of physical, educational, social and spiritual methods.

The camp seeks partners to carry out its two-week programme and will gratefully accept any assistance rendered. This can include a sponsorship fee of $25 per boy. The camp will be held at the Saint John’s Native Baptist Church Educational Building, and nearby playing facilities.

It includes: Hikes, art, crafts and hobbies (Bahamian boats and marine life), lectures on conflict resolutions, discipline, life skills and careers, reading (remedial) and arithmetic, speech and poetry reading competitions, sports such as basketball, table tennis and games, social studies and cooking and tours of famous facilities. There will be daily devotion and meals, Bible study, training and drill, awards and T-shirts.

For details, contact Lt Ellis Bodie-Young, director, on (242) 393-4132 or email ellisyoung2@outlook.com.

Horticultural Society of The Bahamas

The 40th anniversary of the Horticultural Society of The Bahamas (HSB) gala celebrated the 13 presidents guiding the popular green-fingered group since its founding in 1983 by Sara Bardelmeier. Eleven HSB presidents are still alive and active. Ten of them attended and spoke at the luncheon on June 10 at the Nassau Yacht Club ballroom which was draped in symbolic SeaGrapes (both real and balloon sculptures) Amazing orchids on every table were special take home prizes.

The 13 HSB presidents honoured are: (alphabetically) Barbara Archer, Sara Bardelmeier (founding President, deceased), Dorie Bowleg, Eric Butler, Alma Evans, Cynthia Gibbs, Shirlene Godet, Rosemary Hanna, Stephanie Harding, David Higgs (deceased), Sarah Lobosky, Dail Pearce and Cindy Wilde.

President Pearce served as Master of Ceremonies for the sold-out HSB Celebration, masterfully organised by Beryl Sheasby and her committee.

The organizing committee for the 40th anniversary luncheon included: Beryl Sheasby (Chairperson), Dail Pearce, Sarah Lobosky, Pam Palacious Seyfert, Georgette Dames, Cindy Wilde, assisted by Jillian Ferreira, Stephanie Harding, Robin Symonette and Camille Cleare.

The HSB Executive Board members for 2022-24 are: President - Dail Pearce, 1st Vice President - Pamela Palacious Seyfret, 2nd Vice President – Vacant, Treasurer - Sarah Lobosky, Asst Treasurer - Joanna Robertson, Secretary - Georgette Dames, Asst. Secretary - Barbara Hepburn, Historian - Dorie Bowleg, Asst Historian - Kent Lightbourne.

President Pearce summed up: “This was not just a flawless celebration of our very productive past in broadening the interest and knowledge of gardening in The Bahamas, but an affirmation of our bright future, with new young members and a strong new executive board.”

He added: “Now, the HSB needs some land and a home of its own.”



Most famous for its gigantic annual HSB plant sale (first held in 1988 in the garden of Berta Sands, and since 1998 at the BNT Retreat, Village Rd.), the HSB also has: Held seven major shows of horticultural excellence and a first mini show in 1985 chaired by Nora Saul and hosted by Madlene Lenssen; donated funds to the Bahama National Trust towards the purchase of land now known as The Primeval Forest National Park 1991; helped replant the gardens of Government House and replanted and beautified the Queen’s Staircase (chaired by Sara Parker, co-chaired by Beryl Sheasby, John Howson and Eric Butler) in 1993 as part of its 10th anniversary; sent five members to San Salvador to advise on the quincentennial celebrations in 1992; landscaped the Southern side gardens of the Cancer Caring Centre (chaired by Cindy Wilde) 2004; beautification of “Green Hell” at The Bahamas National Trust “Retreat Garden” (chaired by Cindy Wilde) 2009; naming of trees and plants at Sapodilla Restaurant and Estate; and planting a portion of the “Sculpture Trail” garden at the National Art Gallery 2017.

The very first HSB field trip was a Bush Walk in 1984, led by Barbara Brown and HSB founder member Oris Russell to view native trees and plants on the Oakes property. The Society also organised field trips to: Fairchild Tropical Botanic Gardens, Coral Gable 1985; A nature Walk in the Bush, led by Joseph Lleida, an expert on local orchids 1989; Redlands Fruit and Spice Park, Fla. 1991, Abaco in 1995, Harbour Island; Marsh Harbour 2010, Abaco Horticultural Society 2014, World Bromeliad Conferences Orlando 96, Houston 98 (where HSB member Janet Brown swept top awards including Best in Show, while Eric Butler and Rosemary Hanna clerked alongside the official judges), San Francisco 2000, St Petersburg, Fla. 2002, Chicago 2004, San Diego 2006, Cairns Australia 2008, New Orleans where Beryl Sheasby was a speaker on “Landscaping with Bromeliads” 2010, Orlando with David Higgs and Dail Pearce as accredited Bromeliad Society Judges 2012.

Of the Bromeliad Conference trips, the first three were organised by Beryl Sheasby, an HSB member for 39 years, acting as historian for the first 18 years. The HSB is an affiliate of the World Bromeliad Society.

In 2010, The HSB was the host for a major field trip the “Ramble of all Rambles” when 31 members of the Bromeliad Society of Broward County celebrated their 45th anniversary by traveling to Nassau to visit the gardens of Janet Brown, David and Beryl Sheasby and Gordon and Cindy Wilde.

The HSB had 38 founding members in 1983. By 1987, 80 members were registered and in 1994, the number hit 100. By Its 25th Anniversary in 2009, the HSB had 200 members, from all walks of life. March 7, 2020, was the last meeting of the HSB before the Covid 19 shutdown. Meetings resumed April 2, 2022, to cheers in the Camperdown garden of treasurer Sarah Lobosky. The HSB now has 99 registered members, about 70 percent attended the 40th Anniversary Luncheon.

HSB meetings are held on the first Saturday of each month from September to June, usually in a member’s garden. Members donate plants and garden items to a raffle table, which is a valuable source of income for the HSB. Refreshments are served.

The HSB welcomes anyone interested in its objectives:

1 To bring together people interested in horticulture who want to become more knowledgeable;

2 To promote the exchange of horticultural knowledge among members and invite experts to share knowledge and techniques;

3 To help educate the interested public in the care and maintenance of trees and plants, enhancing the beauty of our islands;

4 To promote awareness of the natural beauty that surrounds us, including animals, helping us improve the quality of life in our islands;

5 To promote horticultural excellence among our members.

6 To stage a horticulture show by members from time to time, open to the public, for Horticulture displays only, with no artistic arrangements.

7 To encourage the formation of satellite groups of clubs for special interests, affiliated with the HSB for mutual interest, such as special demonstrations, speakers, shows and other interests.

Lady Dorothy Cash, an avid gardener, was the first patron for the HSB from 1984, followed by Lady Ingrid Darling in 1993, Lady Edith Turnquest in 1996, and Dame Ivy Dumont from 2002-2005.

SeaGrapes are the logo and symbol of the HSB, designed by noted artist Berta Sands, HSB member and host for the first decade of annual plant sales. She also designed the programme covers for each HSB Show of Horticultural Excellence.

In addition to informative newsletters through most of the 40 years, by mail for 18 years by Cicely Hall and then email, The HSB has had its own Facebook page since 2010, created by past president Rosemary Hanna, a noted author,and a very active WhatsApp chat group, created and guided by secretary Georgette Dames, who brought the HSB into the digital age. Founder member Sara Parker has covered HSB events, sales and shows for 38 years and was honoured for her contributions during the 10h Anniversary Show.

Beryl Sheasby, in addition to organising a flawless 40th anniversary celebration, also literally wrote the book on the HSB with an exhaustive 18 pages of “Historical Dates and Notes 1983-2023”. Each member took home a copy and a tumbler as a souvenir of the event.



Sec Dames reports: “I am delighted with the feedback and comments from our 40th anniversary luncheon celebration. Thank you to our President Dail and to Beryl and the entire organising committee. They followed through on the vision to honor our presidents. It was a deserving occasion. They each represent what can be achieved by our future leaders as presidents.”

Tributes to the event poured onto the HSB chat group, where Pres. Pearce wrote, “This IS the best club. Indeed, our future is great. Thanks to Beryl Sheasby and the entire Organising Committee. Thanks to our wonderful members. Without you. it would not have been possible. Yes, we now can plan our long awaited show.”

Young Women’s Christian Association

Congratulations to ‘Laila’ - D’Nae Laila Whyms of Saint Cecilia’s - for emerging as winner of the first YWCA Chess Programme Beginners Fun Tournament on Saturday, June 17, at the YWCA Activities Hall

Well done to all of the other participants!