‘I didn’t sign up for no VBI’ says man accused of sexual assault

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN refused to enter a plea after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a beach last year.

Jason Pinder, 45, was charged with assault with intent to rape.

Pinder allegedly assaulted a 23-year-old woman intending to rape her on Montagu Beach on July 22, 2022.

The accused refused to plea to the offence, saying: “I didn’t sign up for no VBI.”

The court entered a not guilty plea and told Pinder his matter was transferred to Justice Franklyn Williams.

The accused is expected to appear before Justice Williams for a trial date fixture on July 6 at 10am until which time he will remain in prison.