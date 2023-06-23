MP: Crown Land approvals four times' more than Minnis

By Fay Simmons

The Davis administration was yesterday said to have approved in less than two years more than four times' the number of Crown Land applications granted by its predecessor during its whole term in office.

Leon Lundy, parliamentary secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, told the House of Assembly during the 2023-2024 Budget debate that the Davis administration has approved 356 Crown Land lease and grant applications during its 21 months in office thus far compared to the Minnis administration's 78 for its entire four-and-a-half year term.

The Mangrove Cay and South Andros MP said 100 Crown Land approvals issued by the Davis administration were for Andros and the Berry Islands. He added that a programme to divide 40 acres in South Andros into acre-and-a-half lots for residential use will soon begin.

“I wish to report that since coming to office, this government has approved 356 applications for Crown Land," Mr Lundy said. "This timeframe is approximately 20 months, from September 2021 to May 2023. To put this into context, from May 2017 to August 2021, approximately 51 months, the previous government approved 78, or just 23 percent, of what we did in just 20 months.

“And, for the record, we have approved Crown land applications for Androsians - 39 in North Andros, and the Berry Islands, 24. In Central Andros and south Andros and mangrove Cay, 37. That is a total of 100 for Andros. In fact, we will be launching a pilot programme in South Andros shortly as there is a high demand for land. Our approach is to utilise 40 acres and divide them into half acre lots. This will allow the residents to build their homes when all they needed was the land to do so.”

Mr Lundy also advocated for the necessary legislation to be implemented so that Bahamians can own and operate banks. He encouraged Bahamian investors that want to open a bank to use Andros as their launching pad, and supported minister of transport and housing, JoBeth Coleby-Davis’s, suggestion of using the Post Office Saving Bank to provide banking services on Family Islands that commercial banks have exited

“The banking arrangements are not favourable to Andros, as in so many other islands," Mr Lundy said. "There have been many voices giving perspectives and opinions, and reasons and rationale. However, I urge us to take steps to remove hindrances and blockages for our people to own and operate more banks.

“If we must create legislation to do so, let's do it. I welcome any Bahamian investor who wishes to use Andros as their anchor or pilot project for a bank to do so. I also applaud the member for Elizabeth, who in her speech gave a remedy - utilising the Post Office - that may bring some banking relief for the islands.”

Mr Lundy added that Andros received increases in its Budget allowances, and said these are vital to ensuring improved infrastructure. He added that solar street lights were installed on Andros using constituency funds to improve the driving conditions for residents.

The MP said: “Each constituency will secure increased budget allowances, which are necessary adjustments to ensure that the work is done and no one is left behind. Mangrove Cay will have an increase of just under $26,000 - from $237,000 to $262,000. Central Andros will have an increase of just over $48,000 - from $475,000 to $518,000. South Andros will have an increase of $38,000 - from $365,000 to $403,000.”

“This 'new day' government has allocated $13m towards infrastructural, educational and healthcare projects on the Family Islands. In addition to this, as each constituency receives an increase in their allowance, it is a welcome relief that more work can and will be done on our islands. In Andros, for example, solar lights were installed on the portion of the road that goes from Smith Hill to the Bluff just before homecoming.”

“This area had a series of curves and no lamp pole lights. This was done at a cost of $13,500, which came directly out of a constituency fund to ensure that the residents and visitors can have lighted streets as they traverse throughout the island.”

Mr Lundy also gave updates on other infrastructure upgrades including the $15.4m road paving in Central Andros, and the $8.5m road project in South Andros. He added that the Water and Sewerage Corporation is taking bids to replace the water system in Mangrove Cay to alleviate supply issues in the area.

“From Andros Town to Behring Point in Central Andros, the roadway is 47 percent completely paved with hot mix asphalt. On completion, the cost of this project is estimated at $15.4m. In South Andros, the roadworks along the main Queens Highway from Drake Hill to Mars Bay is expected to be finished at the end of the year, at a cost of $8.5m.

“The Water and Sewerage Corporation will invite bids for the replacement of the entire water distribution system in Mangrove Cay and extensions to the newer areas. The residents will be relieved to know that the days of low to no water pressure or supply challenges are soon over. The Corporation is reviewing its plans in Kemp's Bay, and had plans to improve the supply between Kemp's Bay to Mars Bay.”