PM is waiting on details from Urban Renewal on gun amnesty initiative

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said he is awaiting details from Urban Renewal regarding a gun amnesty initiative.

State Minister of Social Services and Urban Development Lisa Rahming said the government would declare a two-week gun amnesty.

Asked about this yesterday, Mr Davis was unable to give specifics.



“The gun amnesty is an initiative that Urban Renewal thinks they should implement,” he said.



“I understand that they are having discussions with the commissioner of police, and I am awaiting their conclusions on the matter and once I get that we will see how it works.”



He couldn’t give a timeline for when the initiative between Urban Renewal and Royal Bahamas Police would be launched.

Ms Rahming discussed the initiative during her contribution to the budget debate. She noted 168 firearms and 5,339 rounds of ammunition have been recovered this year, while 243 adults have been charged for firearm possession.

“The commissioner of police will be seeking a declaration for a two-week gun amnesty by our honourable prime minister, which will give persons in possession of illegal firearms the opportunity to surrender these weapons without jeopardy and prosecution,” she said.

“Let me make it clear, there will be no reward for money to surrender any illegal firearm. You will not be paid. The stark reality is that there may be some of us who may have inherited a firearm from a husband, grandfather, or uncle who may have had it locked in a safe and just paid no attention to it.

“We say time to give it up and bring it in.”

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said yesterday he is also awaiting further details from Urban Renewal.