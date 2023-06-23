Three Mexican men, one Bahamian man arrested after suspected drugs found on aircraft

Three Mexican men and one Bahamian man have been arrested after 15 crocus sacks of suspected cocaine were found on a single-engine Cessna aircraft on Long Island this morning.

In a joint OPBAT operation between the Drug Enforcement Unit, the DEA, the US Coast Guard and Long Island police, officers acting on intelligence searched the aircraft at around 1am. The suspected drugs were seized and confiscated, and two of the men were arrested by police.

At around 7.20am, officers on Long Island went to the area of a service station and arrested two other men, believed to be the pilot and copilot.

The weight and street value of the suspected cocaine is not known at this time.