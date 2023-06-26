Atlantis in dark over labour probe

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

ATLANTIS executives have not been told the results of a Department of Labour investigation involving the resort.

Vaughn Roberts, Atlantis’ senior vice-president of government affairs and special projects, told The Tribune the resort’s business is continuing and has not been affected by the probe.

“I mean, we manage our business every day,” he said. “So we kind of know what’s going on and so I don’t really have to comment whether its favourable or unfavourable. We know our business. We know our employees and we’re in the business of running a resort.”

Labour Minister Keith Bell said last month the department launched an investigation into the resort after getting “a number of complaints” from employees who felt “pressured and intimidated” to stand against Royal Caribbean International’s proposed Paradise Island Beach Club project. While walking away from reporters recently, he said the results of the investigation must be taken to Cabinet.

Atlantis’ President Audrey Oswell urged staff in April to take a position concerning RCI’s project. She had previously said there were “too many red flags” and unanswered questions over RCI’s project.

Mr Roberts had previously said Atlantis executives were surprised and disheartened by the Department of Labour’s investigation into the resort and viewed the probe as a departure from the relationship the resort has historically enjoyed with the Bahamas government.