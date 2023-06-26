Dancing towards the 50th

By DENISE MAYCOCK

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis raised a toast to The Bahamas at the Golden Jubilee Independence Ball in Grand Bahama on Friday evening.

“As we raise our glasses in a toast to the Bahamas, our beloved home, may this 50th anniversary be a testament to our shared history, a tribute to our national builders, and an ode to the bright future that lies ahead,” he said.

The invitation-only event was held at the Grand Lucayan Resort under high security. The Governor General of the Bahamas, Sir Cornelius A Smith, and Lady Smith were also in attendance.

Prime Minister Davis and his wife, Ann Marie, set the tone for the evening of celebration with the first dance. They were then joined by Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey and her dance partner Charles Laroda.

Mrs Davis also did the honours with the ceremonial cutting of a cake.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister said the 50th year of independence is a testament to the resilience, unity, and enduring spirit of the Bahamian people.

“It is a time to celebrate our shared history, diverse culture, and remarkable achievement we have accomplished as a nation,” he said.

“Tonight, we gather to commemorate a momentous milestone in our nation’s history...”

Mr Davis said the occasion fills the hearts of Bahamians with gratitude, reverence, and pride.

He said it is also a time to reflect on the countless individuals who have selflessly dedicated themselves as nation-builders and architects of our present reality.

He said: “The visionaries, pioneers, and heroes who sacrificed and contributed so much to shape our beloved nation deserve our deepest appreciation.”

“Their unwavering commitment and tireless efforts have paved the way for the prosperity that we enjoy today. To each and every Bahamian, from Bimini to Inagua, we extend our heartfelt congratulations on this auspicious occasion.”

“May this evening be a reflection of our collective strength, harmony, and boundless potential.”

“May this Golden Jubilee Ball be an unforgettable evening filled with nostalgia and a renewed sense of patriotism.”