FACE TO FACE: Reflecting on Independence, remembering George Smith

By FELICITY DARVILLE

WHEN George A Smith passed away on May 26, it was a poignant moment in time. The end of one era is at hand, and the dawning of a new era is taking place right before our eyes.

It was pricking that Mr Smith passed away just weeks before the 50th anniversary of the Independence of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. He was one of the framers of the Constitution of The Bahamas, which is the supreme law, and which declares The Bahamas as a sovereign democratic state. The work that he and others did to carve out the tenets of the Constitution have brought us this far as a country.

During his era, Bahamians were fighting for the right to govern themselves. They were seeking to topple the oligarchy and pave the way for a new Bahamas - one in which the voice of the people would reign. This was not an easy road. The way forward required men and women of grit and determination - men and women who would fearlessly face the obstacles to independence and be willing to surmount them all.

With Mr Smith’s passing, there are only four surviving framers of the Bahamas Constitution - Sir Arthur Foulkes, A Loftus Roker, Sir Orville Turnquest, and Philip M Bethel.

Mr Smith joins the group of deceased signatories of the Constitution including: Sir Lynden Pindling; Sir Milo Butler; Paul L Adderley; Sir Clement Maynard; Carlton E Francis; Sir Kendal Isaacs, Cadwell C Armbrister; Henry J Bowen; Norman S Solomon; and Arthur D Hanna, who passed away on August 3, 2021.

On July 10, 1973, The Bahamas made a peaceful transition to nationhood. Sir Lynden led The Bahamas to Independence under a new Constitution, with a new national anthem, national song, coat of arms, and national pledge. These symbols helped to create the new Bahamian identity - a people committed to moving “Forward, Upward, Onward, Together” - as stated in the motto of the coat of arms.

National pride was being formed and a sense of ownership of their country lifted the spirits of Bahamians. The Burma Road Riots, Women’s Suffrage Movement, the General Strike, Black Tuesday, the struggle for Majority Rule, and other pivotal events in Bahamian history helped to change the course of history from one of British rule to self governance.

The defining moment in history was the very first Independence celebrations on July 10, 1973. Some 50,000 Bahamians descended on Clifford Park to witness the rising of a new flag - the beautiful Bahamian flag. The Union Jack of the United Kingdom would no longer wave with authority over the islands of The Bahamas.

The Bahamas Independence Secretariat was responsible for the Independence Celebrations of 1973. Hon George Smith served as chairman. He was the Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister at the time. He was assisted by Harold A Munnings, who served as coordinator of the celebrations.

Sir Lynden Pindling was the chairman of the Independence Advisory Council. Fifty years later, Mr Smith would serve as Special Advisor to the Independence Secretariat for the Golden Jubilee Celebrations.

Many talented Bahamians headed committees for the Independence celebrations, including: E Clement Bethel - folklore and music; Hervis Bain, Patrick Rahming and James Rolle - arts and crafts; Bishop Michael Eldon - poetry, essay and drama; Horace Wright - the Independence Float Parade; and Gus Cooper - Track and Field. For the 50th anniversary, the country will also celebrate by hosting the Bahamas Games, from July 7-15.

Mr Smith spent his final days the way he had spent his entire adult life - in service to his country. As Special Advisor to the Independence Secretariat, he shared reflections of his time leading the very first Independence celebrations, while providing poignant advice on how to celebrate the golden anniversary.

“I was introduced to Hon George A Smith by Prime Minister Hon Philip Brave Davis,” said Ambassador Leslia Miller-Brice, chair of the Independence Secretariat.

“Mr Smith and I spoke often. He would tell me what he expects to see, what he expects us to do, and how he expects the 50th Independence Anniversary to be celebrated.”

“He always spoke for his country and what he believed in. He just always wanted the best for his country. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his entire family. He was definitely a pioneer, and he did all he could to serve his country.”

Permanent Secretary of the Independence Secretariat Jack Thompson referred to Mr Smith as a “gift to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas”.

“In fact,” he said, “He was a national treasure.”

“His passion for excellence and a brighter Bahamas will be long remembered.”

Prior to the 1973 Independence celebrations chaired by Mr Smith, the symbols of national identity were created. Timothy Gibson composed the national anthem: “March on, Bahamaland”. The Royal Bahamas Police Force Band recorded an album entitled: “March on, Bahamaland” in 1973 at Ace Recording Studios in Miami, representing the first-ever recording of the national anthem.

Rev Dr Philip A Rahming authored the pledge of allegiance. In February 1970, he was a student at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky, USA. The pledge was inspired by the song he wrote: “God Bless Our Sunny Clime”. This song came first runner up to the national anthem. It was composed by Timothy Gibson and E Clement Bethel, and became the national song.

Bahamian artist Hervis L Bain created the preliminary design of the coat of arms. Two 11-year-old schoolchildren (Vivian F Moultrie of Inagua Public School and Melvern B Bowe of the Government High School in Nassau) won the competition for the motto of the coat of arms.

Prior to Independence, on April 2, 1973, the Minister of Home Affairs, RF Anthony Roberts, announced in the House of Assembly that The Bahamas had a new flag. The flag was also created by Hervis L Bain. The black triangle, golden stripe and two aquamarine stripes represented the people of The Bahamas, the glorious sun, and the breathtaking sea which surrounds all of the 700 islands and cays in this archipelago.

On July 8, 1973, a formal reception was held at Government House. Dignitaries from 52 nations attended, hosted by Prince - now King Charles - of England and Wales.

The Rev Dr RE Cooper delivered the sermon at the Independence National Day of Prayer and Ecumenical Service, held on July 8, 1973.

On July 9, 1973, the Royal Bahamas Police Force held a display and flag raising ceremony at Clifford Park. Police officers marched and performed routines enhanced by music, directed by Supt Dennis Morgan.

“Pages from Bahamian History” - a musical and cultural display followed. The show was coordinated and directed by Winston Saunders, while E Clement Bethel was its artistic and musical director.

The 50th Independence Anniversary Celebrations at Clifford Park intends to bring back the nostalgia of national pride for The Bahamas, while sparking new levels of enthusiasm and love of culture in Bahamians. Expect a grandiose show, commemorating this country.

Upcoming events for this weekend include: Bahama Rock - All Bahamian Concert, Western Esplanade, Saturday July 1 - gates open at 6pm; The National Float Parade and Nationwide motorcade, Saturday July 1 (In Nassau, the parade begins at Arawak Cay at 2pm); and the annual Pre-Independence Beat Retreat, taking place on Bay Street, Sunday, July 2. For more information, visit www.celebrate-bahamas.com or Celebrate Bahamas on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok.

Following this past Friday’s state funeral for George A Smith, a memorial is scheduled in Exuma, where he served the people of that chain of islands for decades. He was born in Exuma on December 14, 1940. He was the tenth child of Richard and Mildren (nee Bullard) Smith. He attended George Town All Age School, then later St Augustine’s College and Aquinas College.

Mr Smith was chosen along with Livingstone Coakley to contest the two seat Exuma constituency in 1967. Although they lost, they were both elected in the first universal single seat constituency system for The Bahamas in 1968. He served Exuma ever since, first for 24 years as representative for the Rolleville constituency, and then for the island of Exuma from 1992 to 1997, totalling 29 years of continuous meritorious service to the people of Exuma and the entire Bahamas. He is survived by his children - Gina Antionette, Dr Gigi Angelica, and George Andrew II; his four grandchildren - Amber, Alarie Asiah and George Andrew “Drew” III; two brothers - Robert (Danurys) and Philip (Hedda); and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to serving as Member of Parliament, Secretary to the Cabinet and Independence Chair, Mr Smith also served as The Bahamas non-resident High Commissioner to Singapore.