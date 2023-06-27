Lewis asks why UB president is not Bahamian

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
lmunnings@tribunemedia.net
CENTRAL Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis questioned why the University of The Bahamas has appointed another non-Bahamian president of the institution, insisting qualified Bahamians can perform the role.
His comment came as elected officials prepared to pass the 2023/2024 budget, which includes an allocation of $36M for the university.
Mr Lewis said: “We went from $23m in 2023, to $32m, so my question like I asked last week, we in our policy, we do not have a Bahamian as the president. I know we talked about the board operating, we talked about Bahamianisation.
“We have a qualified Bahamian in this country who applies, who’s rejected. Why isn’t it our policy where someone like Dr Ian Strachan can be the president of UB? When there is a Bahamian like Dr Sydney McPhee, the president of Middle Tennessee State University in the US, but a qualified Bahamian is not heading our highest tertiary education institution in The Bahamas? Why is that? Don’t we have a say?”
Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin deferred to UB’s board, which she said is autonomous.
She said: “Allocation of $36,244,773 is an annual subvention by The Bahamas government to support the university’s operations. The university is governed by legislation. It is autonomous.”
She said the university is seeking accreditation. She said the government intends for it to eventually be ran by a Bahamian.
“Certainly the policy of The Bahamas government is that a Bahamian will lead the University of The Bahamas,” she said. “They’re currently in the accreditation phase and we trust that they move through that quickly.
“Yes, that that is the policy of The Bahamas government, but the university is created by statute, it is governed by law, it is autonomous, and it has a board on which you have a member and I didn’t see that there was any dissent from any decision made.”
UB recently announced that President Dr Erik Rolland was leaving, citing personal and family issues, and that a previous president of the College of the Bahamas, Janyne Hodder, a permanent resident, would complete the remainder of his contract.
Comments
mandela 11 hours, 29 minutes ago
50 years on and we can't find a Bahamian to be president of the UB. Happy Independence.
ExposedU2C 7 hours, 5 minutes ago
What do you expect when for decades now way too many Bahamians have very deliberately dumbed down by the elitist political ruling class in our country?! Besides, both PM Davis and Fwreddy Boy Mitchell have already made it known that they would prefer a Haitian national rather than a real Bahamian be the next president of UB after Hodder completes her temporary term at the helm.
ohdrap4 11 hours, 22 minutes ago
the immiediate past guy was hired with the hope he would bring funds, when he did nt he up and left.
if they choose a Bahamian, the Bahamian will play minstry of education at large and not bring in any funds.
in the USA, university presindents bring in funds. that is the problem.
Sickened 11 hours, 20 minutes ago
And a foreigner gets the contract to build the massive student and teachers housing buildings. Happy Indepence indeed. Celebrating going backwards in 50 Years - we call it 'reversing back'. LOL
user123 10 hours, 23 minutes ago
Surely you want the best person for the job regardless of nationality...this focus on 'must be Bahamian' should be 'must be best for Bahamians' - there is a subtle difference.
JokeyJack 2 hours, 22 minutes ago
Exactly. Trust me, they have no interest in educating Bahamians. Send all the students down to Potter's Cay and let them learn how to make conch salad. The picture is included here to tell the real story. The lady is white, and for them - that's not alright.
Same with that silly little submarine that imploded last week. The owner said clearly he did not want "50 year old white men" piloting his submarines. Well, he won't be making that statement again anytime soon.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID