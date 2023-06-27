Thank you, Bahamas

EDITOR, The Tribune.

My family migrated from the Turks and Caicos Islands to the Bahamas when I was six years old in 1953. I grew up in Grand Bahama. I had a wonderful childhood and an enjoyable young-adulthood. I was educated at Mary, Star of the Sea School in Freeport and Queen’s College in Nassau. I had the great experience of working with former Senator and Commissioner V A Knowles in the Commissioner’s Office in Freeport, and Ambassador Richard Demeritte in the Public Treasury there.

Subsequently, the late Julian Snowden, a partner with Coopers & Lybrand, gave me the opportunity to become a Chartered Accountant.

As The Bahamas looks forward to celebrating 50 years of independence, I’d like to take this opportunity to say, “thank you.” Thank you to the Bahamas and the Bahamian people for providing the means by which I was able to be fed, clothed, and housed for 30 years of my life.

I don’t know what my life would have been like had my family not migrated to The Bahamas, but I do know that The Bahamas provided the foundation for much that I have achieved to date. May God continue to bless The Bahamas and its people. And happy 50th independence anniversary.

CHRIS G GARDINER

Washington, DC,

June 25, 2023.