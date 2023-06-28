Bar Association taken to court accused of refusing to provide list of members in good standing

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

ROMONA Farquharson Seymour is taking the Bahamas Bar Association to court for allegedly refusing to give her a list of financial members before Friday’s annual general meeting.

Mrs Farquharson Seymour is challenging Bar president Khalil Parker for the top post in the upcoming election.

According to documents seen by The Tribune, she wants the Supreme Court to order the association to provide a list of members eligible to vote in a reasonable time before an election selects a new board.

She is seeking an interim injunction staying the Bar’s election until the financial list of members is provided.

“The claimant requested the list of financial members of the Bahamas Bar Association from the defendant in hopes to have ample time to contact the relevant financial members of the Bar,” the court application says.

“The claimant verily believes that this failure from the defendant prejudices her in that she does not know who is financial and who to approach.”

It’s not clear when the matter will be heard in the Supreme Court.

Recently, Mrs Farquharson Seymour told reporters she wants a new vision and leadership for the Bar.

A general practice lawyer for over 20 years, she said: “We need to right ourselves in some things, and again, it’s not a case where I’m saying that the present president hasn’t done anything; no, certainly not, not saying that at all, but we need more and we should have that.”

“We also have issues with respect to our voting process. It’s based heavily on how many proxies a person can get, and I believe that is really killing the Bar.

“It is being abused. It’s causing persons to just sit back and say, well, okay, all I have to do is sign a proxy form and not question, well, why is it that you want to be president? More particularly to my opponent, why is it that you want to be president for another term, making it eight or ten years? What further vision is there that you have, or what is it that you want to complete?”