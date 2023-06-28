Investigation continues into incident at nightclub that left man with a leg injury

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

POLICE said an investigation is ongoing into an incident at the Aura nightclub in Atlantis that left a man’s leg partially severed last month.

The gruesome incident occurred on the night of May 28.

The Tribune previously described a video showing a man in distress on the club’s floor as a woman carefully held his foot in her hand, trying to prevent an even worse injury.

A second video this newspaper has seen showed that a fight preceded the gruesome injury.

The video showed several men trying to break up the fight between two men.

At the end of the nightclub brawl, the victim was left on the floor, his ankle covered in blood and his foot twisted in an awkward position.

Although an individual has been identified to The Tribune as involved in the scuffle, Atlantis has repeatedly declined to comment on the issue.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skppings said yesterday the matter is still under investigation.