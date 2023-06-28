Justice holds legal discussions ahead of Gibson case, adjourned until Friday

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE corruption trial of Long Island MP Adrian Gibson was adjourned to Friday after Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson held legal discussions in the absence of a jury yesterday.

Gibson is accused of enriching himself to over $1m through a series of illicit cheques and wire transfers in connection with contracts awarded by the Water and Sewerage Corporation while he was executive chairman.

He is charged with WSC’s former general manager, Elwood Donaldson, Jr, Rashae Gibson, his cousin, Joan Knowles, Peaches Farquharson and Jerome Missick.

Together, the group face 98 charges, including conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery, fraud, receiving and money laundering.

Their trial was scheduled to start before Justice Grant-Thompson last month, but the matter was delayed after Mr Gibson filed a constitutional motion alleging that his rights to a fair trial had been breached.

His lawyer, Murrio Ducille, KC, argued there had been a lack of full disclosure by the prosecution. He also opposed letting the Crown’s key witness testify virtually.

Justice Grant-Thompson later dismissed the application. Mr Gibson appealed her ruling.

However, the Court of Appeal also dismissed the application.

More than 40 witnesses are expected to testify in the case, including Gibson’s ex-fiancee Alexandria Mackey.

She is expected to give in-person testimony.

The case continues Friday.