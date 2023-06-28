Labour department seeks to determine why work force decreased since 2019

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

LABOUR Minister Keith Bell said the Department of Labour is researching why the labour force has decreased by thousands compared to 2019.

The Bahamas National Statistical Institute (BNSI) released the latest labour force survey last week, revealing the unemployment rate to be 8.8 per cent, the lowest in 15 years.

East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson, however, was quick to note that the labour force has shrunk. He dismissed the unemployment rate as a “smokescreen” that masks the “significant” reduction in working Bahamians.

The latest survey found there were 219,465 members of the labour force. The previous report in May 2019 saw a labour force size of 237,525 people.

Mr Bell accused Mr Thompson of trying to deceive people.

“The fact of the matter is you have to look at the overall number, and when you get the overall number you’re talking about –– it is out of 100,” he said. “Even if that number was 20, we’re talking about 200,000 people, and I would submit on the contrary to what the honourable member of parliament had to say, the reality is that it is even that much more significant because we went through a pandemic and we went through a hurricane.”

“And so you had a number of persons because of the actions of the former administration leaving the country or were displaced. And so the fact that you’re going to have an unemployment rate of 8.8 per cent, it is even more significant because in this short period of time, this administration, this Davis-led administration, has been able to lower the unemployment rate. And so you have to look at the overall number, and you have to then take into account how many persons have been employed.”

“You cannot say because 227,000 persons may have been employed in 2019, today, it’s 220,000 or 200,000 and therefore, it does not paint a true reflection of those numbers. The fact that matters is 200,000 people employed, whatever the number is.”

He continued: “There is always a concern and what is unfortunate is that the former administration did not do no analysis –– they did not research. They didn’t do anything to determine what was going on and that is why we’re in this predicament today. But this administration, this ministry, the Department of Labour, is undertaking a research to determine what went on.”