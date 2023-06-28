Oops - no limit on beach access, says Goldwynn

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

GOLDWYNN is not blocking non-guests from accessing beaches, a resort official said yesterday.

A photo on social media yesterday showed a poster announcing that only registered guests could access the parts of Goodman’s Bay beach that are adjacent to the resort.

The sign, however, was later removed.

The sign said: “From this point on, pool and beach areas are exclusively reserved for the use of Goldwynn Resort registered guests only.”

Stuart Bowe, Goldwynn’s director of hospitality operations, told reporters only the pools and decks of the resort are reserved exclusively for guests.

He said: “Well, first of, we have had no issues with any members of the public,” he said. “I work out here every day. People use this beach every day to exercise, walk the dog –– both guests and the public.

“We had a sign that did have the word beach on it. The sign has since been removed. That will be corrected. What it is, is that the pools and the decks are reserved for Goldwynn guests, but we do understand that the beach is free rein for everyone.”

All beaches in The Bahamas are considered public property from the water to the high-water mark.