Oops - no limit on beach access, says Goldwynn

GOLDWYNN is not blocking non-guests from accessing beaches, a resort official said yesterday.
A photo on social media yesterday showed a poster announcing that only registered guests could access the parts of Goodman’s Bay beach that are adjacent to the resort.
The sign, however, was later removed.
The sign said: “From this point on, pool and beach areas are exclusively reserved for the use of Goldwynn Resort registered guests only.”
Stuart Bowe, Goldwynn’s director of hospitality operations, told reporters only the pools and decks of the resort are reserved exclusively for guests.
He said: “Well, first of, we have had no issues with any members of the public,” he said. “I work out here every day. People use this beach every day to exercise, walk the dog –– both guests and the public.
“We had a sign that did have the word beach on it. The sign has since been removed. That will be corrected. What it is, is that the pools and the decks are reserved for Goldwynn guests, but we do understand that the beach is free rein for everyone.”
All beaches in The Bahamas are considered public property from the water to the high-water mark.
Comments
mandela 12 hours, 46 minutes ago
From the water to 15ft beyond the high water mark, get it right.
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 48 minutes ago
They need to remove that racist high water mark law. It is what it is
hrysippus 5 hours, 47 minutes ago
Not only get rid of, as you suggest, "o remove that racist high water mark law." but also the racist owning property law, and the racist having to get your car licensed law, and that racist you can't tief nuttin' law. Let's march, where Lincoln when he needed?
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
-
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 43 minutes ago
Maybe conflating issues. There is nothing wrong with laws for good order, but over the course of history laws have been on occasion abused to deny people of color and minorities access. In the US South an example of such seemingly sensible laws were called "Jim Crow"
The laws no longer say for example, "no blacks allowed", but by their enforcement it's what they do. In an island where a large percentage of beach access is cut off by private property owned either by large corporations catering to largely white tourists, enclaves catering to wealthy individuals a good percentage of whom are white, to enact a law that says you cant come on this beach unless you either have a boat or you trek through some remote access point and while on the beach you can only stay on the hot sand for the full length of your visit, is to effectively say no black Bahamians allowed. Sure there will be some who will rise above the rule, good for them, but the population at large is excluded.
You have to look no further than what Desmond Bannister did during the COVID too long extended and abused lockdowns, it was the most evil thing, and his colleagues sat in Parliament and laughed about it. He cut down the trees at a popular beach to remove all shaded areas in an effort to discourage natives from going to the beach. It's a tactic used decades ago out West by white owners to discourage beach parties. He used the cover of "removing an invasive species of tree". Seems sensible enough. But it was only a legal cover, his smirk, absence of a plan to replace with native shade trees and the giggles of his colleagues said as much.
trueBahamian 11 hours, 51 minutes ago
Goldwynn is getting like Baha Mar aye? Make up rules arbitrarily to limit black Bahamians movements on or near their property. Then when pushed to where they can be exposed try to brush it off by claiming it's a misunderstanding. Slavery was 500 years of misunderstanding. Segregation and racism was mere play on words.
TalRussell 10 hours, 12 minutes ago
It's not just the blocking of the — Popolaces' and Visitors ---- From gaining access onto Nassau's --- so-called ---- Private Beaches.— According to Attendees' at the Cruise Port's official opening day — They too were — Denied entry onto/into certain — 'Restricted Cruise Port's venues'.— 'Aye.' 'Nay?
bahamarich 9 hours, 50 minutes ago
I am a neighbor of Goldwynn. They have been an incredible new addition to the Goodman's Bay area. They have built an incredible property and daily clean the beach not just in front of there property but also the entire public beach. Thet are cleaning both trash and dead sea grass and the Bay has not looked this great in years. I walk past the property numerous times daily as do many others and never has anyone even suggested that we were not welcome on the beach. In fact this sign shown sits just in front of there steps to the pool and not at their property line on the beach. I certainly think the sign should be changed to remove the word beach. One of the best practices of the Bahamas are that the beaches are public and I applaud that and encourage as much public usage as possible. Just posting a picture of a sign in no way represents what's is actually happening at the beach. Thanks Goldwynn for helping keep the Bahmas beautiful.
