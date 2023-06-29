Downtown Nassau given Business Licence warning

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Downtown Nassau property and business owners were yesterday warned that their Business Licence applications may not be approved if they fail to properly maintain their premises and keep them clean.

Senator Randy Rolle, who is the Ministry of Tourism, Investment and Aviation’s global relations consultant, told Tribune Business this was part of the Government’s plan “to be extremely aggressive in our approach to bringing about positive change” to Bay Street and wider downtown Nassau.

The senator, who has been given responsibility for overseeing these efforts, added that reviving the city and bringing about the desired change will “require all hands on deck” and the support of every stakeholder with an interest in downtown Nassau. He spoke out after warning that the Government will be using powers in the Environmental Health Services Act to ensure businesses maintain clean, safe premises.

Giving his 2023-2024 Budget debate contribution in the Senate, Mr Rolle said property owners and their tenants must ensure their premises are kept litter and rodent free. Failing to do so will result in the Department of Environmental Health Services employing its enforcement powers, and working with the Department of Inland Revenue to deny Business Licence renewals to identified offenders.

He said: “We will also be enforcing the sanitation clause in shop owners’ executed maintenance agreements. Barring that, we will then engage the Department of Inland Revenue’s Business Licence section.

“We implore the owners of the spaces and buildings on Bay Street to maintain their property. We will not tolerate littering and the disposal of waste on our streets. The Government is only responsible for the collection and removal of refuse in common areas. Shop owners must do their part to keep their surroundings clean. If the rules aren’t adhered to, fines will and must be incurred.”

Speaking subsequently to Tribune Business, Mr Rolle explained: “I addressed a sanitation clause, which is standard but not often adhered to. When applying to the Department of Inland Revenue for a business licence, National Insurance Board, the Department of Physical Planning and the Department of Environmental Health Services have to grant approvals ensuring that applicants are compliant and have the proper facilities in place before the licence is granted.

“When the sanitation clause was referenced, those are conditions set by the Department of Environmental Health as they are responsible for environment control, whereby certain standards have to be met to ensure a clean and healthy environment. After inspections have concluded, if the applicant still hasn’t met and satisfied the requirements stipulated by the Department of Environmental Health, the business licence will not be granted.

“The Ministry of Tourism, through its redevelopment initiative, will work closely with the Department of Environmental Health to ensure that businesses are compliant.” Mr Rolle said the sanitation clause is a stipulation within the Environmental Health Services Act that, in part, ensures businesses are sanitary and sections of their premises that ‘abut on to a public road’ are kept clean.

He added that the Demolition Task Force will resume the demolition of derelict buildings on Bay Street in August, and that a partnership has been formed with a major cruise line to assist in the clean-up of downtown Nassau. He added that details of the partnership will be announced upon completion of the deal.

Mr Rolle said: “In August 2023 we shall continue the demolition of dilapidated and derelict buildings. The Demolition Task Force formed by deputy prime minister Cooper, and headed by myself, have identified and outlined a number of buildings that are not only a health hazard but also are an eyesore in the downtown area.

“Common areas will be regularly maintained. Inclusive of, but not limited to, landscaping, the removal of stray animals, the removal of outdated utility boxes and the branding of planters and replacing of damaged stones on the thoroughfare. We are in active talks with a major cruise line, and they have agreed to partner with us in the cleaning of Bay Street. The details of this agreement will be announced as soon as completed.”

Mr Rolle said a Bahamian landscaping company will be identified to maintain downtown Nassau’s environment, and he added that these revitalisation efforts will extend to Junkanoo Beach where vemdors recently formed a union.

“Junkanoo Beach will finally undergo a much-needed transformation. The Department of Lands and Surveys completed their assessment and survey of Junkanoo Beach, and I am pleased to report that, finally, order and structure will be returned to this area,” he added. “That dumpster that you see along West Bay Street right before Junkanoo Beach will be gone in short order, and the paper work to remove this has already been signed.

“Realising the importance of representation and regulation, the stakeholders located on Junkanoo Beach formed the Junkanoo Beach Vendors Association and recently signed on with the Trade Union Congress (TUC).”

Mr Rolle pledged that he will ensure downtown vendors and businesses comply with environmental and Business Licence requirements. He maintained that the goal is to ensure visitors and locals have a positive experience downtown while fostering economic growth.

He added: “We will ensure that all vendors and shop owners are in complete compliance with the laws within this Commonwealth, and have the proper permits and licences to operate on Bay Street.

“We shall have regular consultations with stakeholders as we value their input. In partnering with industry stakeholders, our overarching goal is to revitalise the downtown area, and also to enhance the overall experience for our International and domestic guests while positively motivating the socioeconomic climate.”