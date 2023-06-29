Sears: No decision made on future location of Columbus’ statue

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

WORKS Minister Alfred Sears said no decision had been made concerning a defaced statute of Christopher Columbus or the space in front of Government House that it once occupied.

“Well, Columbus is currently at the Ministry of Works,” he told reporters yesterday following a Government House rededication ceremony. “As you know, the statue was damaged, and a determination has not yet been made where the statue will be placed. A decision has not been made in terms of the future location of the statute.”

“As we evolve as a country, there is an ongoing process. This year, we’re looking at various personalities in the history of our country and the history comprised of the Arawaks, the people who harmonise this country and these islands. We also have the Africans who came in ships, we have the Europeans and we have an ongoing inflow of people.

“In this 50th anniversary, the government will soon be announcing persons who have made significant contributions through the various stages of the development and the construction ultimately of our nation-state.

Therefore, it’s not one personality, we’re talking about reflecting the totality of human accomplishments, contribution, and nourishing and informing who we are as a people and who we are as a nation.”

In 2021, a man damaged the Christopher Columbus statue with a sledgehammer. The 37-year-old has denied allegations that he trespassed on Government House’s property and caused $2,000 worth of damage to the statue.

Many advocates called for the statue to be permanently removed from Government House.