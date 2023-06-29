Sears: No decision made on future location of Columbus’ statue

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
WORKS Minister Alfred Sears said no decision had been made concerning a defaced statute of Christopher Columbus or the space in front of Government House that it once occupied.
“Well, Columbus is currently at the Ministry of Works,” he told reporters yesterday following a Government House rededication ceremony. “As you know, the statue was damaged, and a determination has not yet been made where the statue will be placed. A decision has not been made in terms of the future location of the statute.”
“As we evolve as a country, there is an ongoing process. This year, we’re looking at various personalities in the history of our country and the history comprised of the Arawaks, the people who harmonise this country and these islands. We also have the Africans who came in ships, we have the Europeans and we have an ongoing inflow of people.
“In this 50th anniversary, the government will soon be announcing persons who have made significant contributions through the various stages of the development and the construction ultimately of our nation-state.
Therefore, it’s not one personality, we’re talking about reflecting the totality of human accomplishments, contribution, and nourishing and informing who we are as a people and who we are as a nation.”
In 2021, a man damaged the Christopher Columbus statue with a sledgehammer. The 37-year-old has denied allegations that he trespassed on Government House’s property and caused $2,000 worth of damage to the statue.
Many advocates called for the statue to be permanently removed from Government House.
Comments
immigrant 5 hours, 11 minutes ago
That dude needs to worry about the state of the roads in this country. How does he still get paid!?!?
themessenger 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
The logical place to put Columbus statue after restoration would be in its original place as a tribute to the black Bahamian who gifted it to the Governor in the first place. You can't change history with a sledge hammer, but you can certainly prosecute the lunatic who tried to.
Baha10 1 hour, 18 minutes ago
Put the Statue back … history is history and if not for Columbus, none of us would be here today, nor Blackbeard, Woods Rogers, Sir Harry Oaks, Pop Symonette, Sir Sidney Poitier, PM Pindling, Sol Kerzner and others no longer here.
TalRussell 34 minutes ago
...Their good enough of a justification,--- For removing the statue of Christopher Columbus --- Results from --- 'The theft of the natives' land'. ---- After the 41 year old navigator --- Stumbled upon the Bahamas out island --- Known as Guanahani – 'Aye.' 'Nay?
K4C 11 minutes ago
by K4C
