USS Wasp arrives to celebrate The Bahamas’ 50th Indepedence

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

HUNDREDS of US sailors in crisp white uniforms lined the landing deck of the USS WASP as it arrived yesterday to help The Bahamas mark its 50th anniversary of independence.

US officials led the local press to tour the impressive 844ft vessel.

“We are absolutely privileged to be here to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the independence of The Bahamas,” said Captain Nakia Cooper.

“This visit also provides an opportunity for us to strengthen an important bilateral partnership with our maritime neighbour, which is highly important to the overall stability of our region. To our Bahamian friends across this beautiful island nation, we are absolutely honoured to be here with you. And I want to sincerely thank you for hosting the men and women and allowing us to celebrate this incredible milestone with you.”

One sailor, Lieutenant Trey Adderley, revealed his family ties to The Bahamas.

“My family lineage comes from Burnt Ground in Long Island, Bahamas,” he said. “But I have some family members here. It’s really exciting to come over into Nassau on this great warship, one that I serve on.”

During the sailors’ visit, they are expected to visit the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys and the Willie Mae Pratt Centre for Girls.

Lieutenant Kevin Carr and Ensign Raymond Sgambati discussed the ship’s features, including its 13,600-sqft well deck.

They said the ship provides a seamless transition from sea to land for its passengers.

Officials said nearly 900 sailors are on the ship.