THE BTVI STORY: Meet the Einstein of mathematics at BTVI

Once described as the “Einstein of math”, instructor Stanley Gordon, is highly regarded by students and alumni of the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI).

At last year’s New Providence commencement ceremony, he received the 2021-2022 Faculty of the Year Award, having received the honour based on student votes. The graduates roared followed by a standing ovation.

“I didn’t realise my colleagues and students admired me so much. The response from my colleagues blew me away,” said Mr Gordon, who is affectionately called Mr G.

The graduate of Mico Teachers College in Kingston, Jamaica, has been teaching mathematics for 38 years. He takes great pride in knowing those he taught are in various professions.

“I just love maths. I fell in love, not just with maths, but the teaching profession. I have taught doctors, attorneys, some of the people I taught are now math teachers; they want to be like G. Many of my colleagues, I taught their kids. People still introduce me as their Math teacher,” said Mr Gordon, who has taught at BTVI for 17 years.

Soft-spoken and one to shy away from the limelight, Mr Gordon is a star for many BTVI students who feared math. Under a BTVI Facebook post about him, several of Mr Gordon’s students credited him for getting through math courses. The common saying was, “Best math teacher ever!” Others spoke of him going beyond the call of duty, being dedicated, simplifying algebra and calculus, and his jokes.

Mr Gordon acknowledges colleague Ron Clarke for teaching him to be less tense in the classroom.

“Mr Clarke is an excellent math teacher. He taught me to not be so serious all the time. My students think I’m a comedian, but humour relaxes the students. It’s to break the ice, but when it’s time for business, we get serious. When people are doing poorly in math, you come down to their level,” emphasised Mr Gordon.

Meanwhile, Mr Gordon’s advice to other teachers is to plan.

“No matter how simple the lesson, you must plan - a flexible one at that because based on the lesson, the whole dynamic might change and segue into another topic,” he said.

Further, he noted the importance of simplifying topics to connect with everyday life.

“I was teaching gradient, so I took them outside to look at a building and point out the gradient, which is the rise and run of the roof. When I do measurement, I walk the floor and show them. All these trades teach math, including cosmetology. For example, they use colours and have to measure chemicals. Can you imagine someone using too much colour? Even auto technicians, the timing chain has to be gauged. Otherwise, it doesn’t run properly. I tell them the importance of what they are doing in relation to their work,” he added.

Mr Gordon said while patience is his secret, what gives him the greatest delight is, “Seeing my students achieve.” He considers himself fortunate to get up every day and do what he loves.