Clubs & Societies June 29th, 2023

BAHAMAS MARITIME CADET CORPS

The Bahamas Maritime Cadet Corps (BMCC) has completed another very successful year of activities with a total of 97 cadets completing the programme on four separate islands.

The ceremonies were spread over a four-week period on the islands of Grand Bahama, Eleuthera, Inagua and New Providence.

The success enjoyed this year was due largely to the efforts of the programme administrators who were able to secure permission from the Ministry of Education, Technical and Vocational Training, to conduct in person classes so soon after the years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the very strict guidelines and protocols put in place by the Ministry, there were in excess of 330 students in grades 10–12 nationwide who registered for the BMCC this past academic year.

Other successes include the opening of a second campus at the Anatol Rodgers School on Faith Avenue. Students who attend schools located in the southwest quadrant of New Providence had to previously travel to CR Walker High School in order to attend the maritime cadets’ classes and this resulted in them arriving considerably late and missing valuable instruction time. This has now been alleviated and the programme coordinators are guardedly optimistic that this second campus will grow in popularity like the centre at the CR Walker School.

Cadets in New Providence were afforded the opportunity to go on field trips for the first time and each grade level was assigned to a separate area of the maritime industry for this additional exposure. The 10th grade students were able to tour marinas along the Bay Street foreshore and the Potter’s Cay Dock where they were able to observe the operations of the inter-island trade and the “Mail Boat” system. The 11th grade cadets were afforded the opportunity to visit the Royal Bahamas Defence Force installations both at the Harbour Patrol and the HMBS Coral Harbour Base. This was an eye-opener for the cadets as they were able to observe how the conditions of a life at sea can be, especially while sharing a limited space with other persons on board the vessel.

The 12th Grade cadets were taken to the LJM Maritime Academy so as to gain an insight into that post-high school institution and possibly give further consideration to continuing their studies in the industry. This was complimented by a tour of the largest cruise ship in the world, the “Wonder of the Seas”, which is operated by the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line. This tour took a total of five hours as the cadets were able to see the day-to-day operations of the vessel in both the engine room and on the bridge of the vessel. Prior to disembarking, they were treated to a meal in one of the vessel’s many restaurants.

One area of concern for the programme is the lack of male participation in centres which are outside of New Providence and Grand Bahama. In a number of instances there was only one male student amongst a group of females but this is not a situation exclusive to the Maritime Cadets, as these young men do not seem to be interested in any constructive activity such as the Governor General’s Youth Award; the Defence Force Rangers, or any other productive extra-curricular activity. Efforts will be made to create more of a gender balance within the various grade levels of the BMCC.

Of the cadets completing the programme this year there appears to be a noticeable increase in those who have indicated their intention to remain in the shipping industry. Literally on every island there are cadets who have committed to joining the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and a larger number of cadets in Nassau have committed to attending the LJM Maritime Academy. An increase in cadets interested in pursuing engineering degrees was also noted, most of whom will begin their studies at the University of The Bahamas prior to studying overseas.

In Inagua, the BMCC is forging a closer working relationship with the RBDF base on that island and in conjunction with increased flights to the island beginning in July, consideration is being given to offering the STCW (Standards for Training and Certification for Watch-keepers) course for the cadets from this class as well as the most recent groups. The STCW certificate is mandatory for all persons who work vessels, regardless of size or classification. The 12th Grade cadets in New Providence were introduced to the yachting side of the industry by the guest speaker at their certificate presentation and will be given preference when recruitment and training in this area begins during the summer. These cadets have a strategic advantage in that they were afforded the opportunity to earn their STCW Certificate prior to completing the programme.

The Bahamas Maritime Cadet Corps will experience growth in the next academic year as plans are already in place to open a centre at the LN Coakley High School in Exuma; the centre in Marsh Harbour, Abaco, is set to be revived as schools have fully reopened following the passage of Hurricane “Dorian”; and prior to next spring it is expected that the group earmarked for North Andros will also be established. With all of these areas coming on stream and with the established centres already in existence it is anticipated that there will be in excess of 400 cadets nationwide registered with the BMCC.

GIRL GUIDES

On Thursday, June 22, some 59 Sunflowers, Brownies, Guides and Rangers made their promise as members of the world family of Guides and Scouts, under the pavilion at the Harbour Island All-Age School. The girls and young women were enrolled In the presence of their parents, local and school dignitaries, the Eleuthera District Commissioner, Audrey Culmer, and Louise Barry, former chief commissioner, and chair of the Grow Girls Project.

The five Sunflowers, 22 brownies, 21 Guides and 11 Rangers spent many weeks completing the requirements of their Pre Promise Challenge, working through the clauses of the DREAM Programme, while earning their Golden Jubilee Badges. The association extends its appreciation to the Harbour Island school, the parents and leaders for their support of the units. They were assured by Miss Barry that the knowledge, skills and discipline gained through participating in the activities of Guiding will not only help to build their character, but also help them to become good citizens of The Bahamas and the world.

Zeta Rho Sigma Chapter

The ladies of the RHOmarkable Zeta Rho Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., are surely making their mark on their local community, one service project at a time.

On the crooked island of Grand Bahama, The Bahamas, the self-proclaimed “Island Poodles” have made strides in the fulfillment of both National Programs and in their own original initiatives.

This past January, in fulfillment of the national programme known as Project Cradle Care, the Zeta Rho Sigma ladies hosted their annual “Prenatal Clinic”. With the assistance of local Dr Caryn Albury and our Soror Aisha Major, RN, the ladies of this chapter were able to distribute health care tips and donate baby items to a large group of expecting mothers present in the Hawksbill Clinic on the island of Grand Bahama.

To add to our impact in this initiative, our local Philo Affiliate members also made a donation of baby items to expecting mothers in the Eight Mile Rock community on the island. Under the advisement of life member Elcina Duncombe, the “Island Philos” were able to raffle and bless two mothers with an abundance of items to welcome their new bundles of joy.

Throughout the month of February, the Island Poodles continued in their pursuant to assist the Grand Bahamian community through the collection and donation of shoes for the “Soles for Little Soles” Initiative. In March, the chapter was able to donate 22 pairs of children’s shoes to our local Salvation Army Branch for distribution into the surrounding area.

On March 18, the Zeta Rho Sigma ladies hosted their annual Youth Symposium under the theme, “Supporting, Serving, and Empowering Youth Educationally, Civically, Socially, Physically, and Emotionally”. Students from various schools across the island of Grand Bahama gathered for this great event and to be educated on relevant topics such as saving and budgeting; college and scholarship opportunities; and healthy living. The schools represented at this event included Jack Hayward Senior High School, Mary Star of The Sea Catholic Academy, and Eight Mile Rock High School.

Lastly, this chapter kicked the Operation Big Book Bag initiative into an early gear this year by visiting and donating to our adopted school (Martin Town Primary) in May of 2023. To encourage and help the students prepare for their final examination, both the Zeta Rho Sigma Sorors and Philos donated Examination Prep Bags and other utensils to alleviate the stress parents in the community may face in when getting their children prepared for National Exams. With this assistance, both Sorors, Philos, and School Administrators are confident that the students are well prepared for what is coming their way.

With the blessing of our Chapter Basileus, Philcher Grant-Adderley, we’d like to send a special thanks to our sorority, sorors, and the surrounding community for the hard work, dedication, and accommodation required to execute these events. We the “Island Poodles” look forward to what the future holds for this chapter as we step into a new sorority year and approach our 40th Chapter Anniversary.

IMPROVED BENEVOLENT PROTECTIVE ORDER ELKS OF THE WORLD

Allison Sawyer has become the new daughter state president of the Bahamas Daughter State Association of Elks 2023. The outgoing state president is Cecilia Cooper, while the international preident is Granddaughter ruler Margaret D Scott.