Excellence at Excelsior

As of Friday, June 30, 2023

Excelsior Elementary School held its graduation ceremony last week and awarded outstanding students.

Valedictorian and head girl Perianna Saunders was a Principal’s List, received outstanding performance certificates, a laptop and other awards.

Salutatorian and senior prefect Evan Martin, on the Principal’s List, received the Directors Award, a laptop and other awards.

Head boy and student of the year Ethan Martin, was on the Principal’s List, received outstanding performance certificates, a laptop and other awards. He was also a finalist for the 2023 Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year.

Deputy head boy Matthew Moss received a Leadership Award and was on the Honour Roll.

Deputy head girl K’mya Adderley received a Leadership Award, outstanding performance certificates and was on the Honour Roll.

Lauren Brice, Aleeya Johnson received Honour Roll awards.

