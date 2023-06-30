Historian Dr Gail Saunders dies age 79, PM pays tribute to 'beacon of light'

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

DR GAIL North-Saunders, one of the nation’s foremost historians, passed away Friday at the age of 79.

Dr Saunders’ contributions to the field include Historic Bahamas, Race and Class in the Colonial Bahamas, 1880–1960 and Islanders in the Stream: A History of the Bahamian People (Volume 1 and 2).

In his statement of condolence, former Attorney General Sean McWeeney said that Dr Saunders revolutionised the field of Bahamian history and her work brought a never before seen spotlight to the topic of slavery in the Bahamas.

“The death of Dr Gail Saunders is a great loss for our nation. She was the pre-eminent Bahamian historian of her time, including the post-Independence era to date,” said Mr McWeeney. “Her ground-breaking academic research and writings about slavery in the Bahamas form an especially important part of her legacy. This was a subject which had been glossed over, even trivialized in some cases, by historians who came before her”.

Mr McWeeney also highlighted Saunders’ contribution to the nation as an archivist.

“Dr Saunders changed all that. She put slavery front and centre, correctly treating it as the most defining experience in our development as a people. Of no less importance to her legacy was her pioneering work in putting the Department of Archives on a modern, professional footing, then guiding its growth for decades as Executive Director.”

In an official statement posted on Twitter, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis lamented the loss of Dr Saunders so close to the country’s 50th anniversary of independence. The prime minister also commended her tireless work in the preservation of Bahamian history.

“Gail Saunders was more than an accomplished historian, archivist, and author,” Mr Davis said. “She was a beacon of light, a repository of wisdom, and a resounding voice in preserving and narrating our national story. Her life’s work was dedicated to ensuring that our history was not just accurately recorded but made accessible and meaningful to us all.

“With her late husband, Winston Saunders, by her side, Gail’s life was a testament to the power of passion, dedication, and commitment. Together, they formed an intellectual powerhouse, bringing our nation’s history to life, shaping our national identity, and fostering a deep sense of pride in our cultural heritage.”

Dr Sanders was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2003. She was predeceased by her husband in 2006.