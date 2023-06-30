Licensees concerned over tensions between government and Grand Bahama Port Authority

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussesll@tribunemedia.net

LICENSEES of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) are alarmed by the growing tensions between the Davis administration and the authority.

They complain that they have been left out of the conversation about Freeport’s future.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Philip “Brave,” the licensees defended the Hawksbill Creek Agreement (HCA) after Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said it no longer works.

“We are deeply alarmed by recent comments made in Parliament by the honourable prime minister and those made by the honourable minister of foreign affairs about unspecified ‘decisive action,’ inferring changes to the governance model of the Hawksbill Creek Agreement Act, a statute not only enshrined by law but one which requires a 4/5 majority of licensees to change,” the licensees’ letter said.

The licensees also complained about the GBPA’s failure to communicate with them.

“We are also deeply concerned we are only hearing from the GBPA through press releases in response,” they said. “To be clear, it is the thousands of licensees, their employees, their families, and residents of Freeport that are most impacted by the protracted and unacceptable economic conditions on our island. It makes the lack of genuine engagement all the more alarming.

“Despite the aggressive statements in Parliament, in the media, and responding press releases – all of which have shared no plans nor details – we are unaware to date of any overtures by our government or the GBPA to genuinely and substantively engage licensees on our future.”

“We believe in the Hawksbill Creek Agreement as designed and recognise the importance of this agreement, which is protected by law. While we understand that most Bahamians outside of Grand Bahama (and, to be sure many in Freeport as well) do not understand this progressive agreement, its merits do not change. We are calling on both the GBPA and the government to sincerely embrace the HCA and to work together to fulfil its objectives.”

The licensees said the Hawksbill Creek Agreement needs to be updated, adding that both the GBPA and the government have failed to meet all obligations.

They praised Edward St George, the late former chairman of the GBPA, saying doing business was seamless and easy when he was around.

However, the licensees agreed the status quo has long been “unacceptable” and transformative change is needed in the GBPA.

The letter said: “Does the GBPA need a change in shareholding and management? We believe it must, and the sooner, the better. Licensee representation was mandated by the HCA and the lack thereof is just one of the commitments not realised by the GBPA.”

The licensees called for the government, GBPA, and licensees to meet privately to resolve management questions.