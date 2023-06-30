Man acquitted of rape of minor

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ARTHUR Damien Brown was unanimously acquitted of the rape of a minor on Friday in the Supreme Court.

A jury of four men and five women delivered a not guilty verdict shortly after 3pm.

Justice Andrew Forbes thanked the jurors for their service. He then told Brown, 54, that he was free to leave.

Brown, a resident of Grand Bahama, was charged with having unlawful sex with a 16-year-old girl without her consent on September 30, 2018, in Marsh Harbour, Abaco.

Erica Culmer-Curry, of the Attorney General’s Office, prosecuted on behalf of the Crown. She was assisted by Ashley Carroll and Sean Smith.

Defence counsel Ernie Wallace was pleased with the outcome.

“I think it was a just verdict because the prosecution brought a case in which they had no forensic evidence, and really ought not to have brought this case,” he said.

Mr Wallace said his client feels good about the outcome.