Man and woman jailed for drug charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN and a woman were sentenced to two and half years in prison after being found guilty of bringing nearly $240,000 worth of cocaine into Lynden Pindling International Airport from Inagua last year.

Nerico Beneby, 24, and Duedanae Cox, 41, both of Matthew Town, Inagua, stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney. They faced charges of conspiracy and possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Cox was arrested after police discovered 12 rectangular packages containing a total of 12 kilos or 32 lbs of cocaine in her Nautica luggage bag on May 6, 2022. Cox also had $1,452 in her possession. The money was confiscated by authorities as it was suspected of being the proceeds of crime.

Beneby was arrested in Inagua and taken to Nassau in connection with this matter. According to police the drugs have an estimated street value of $240,000.

Upon reviewing the evidence presented against them in their trial Magistrate McKinney found both defendants guilty of the crime.

He then sentenced the pair to serve two and a half years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.