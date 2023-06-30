Man charged in double murder for march Fox Hill park killings

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was charged yesterday with killing two people on Fox Hill park in March.

Kyle Jones, 27, was charged with two counts of murder before Senior Justice Bernard Turner.

Jones is alleged to have shot and killed Patrickedo Rose and Alex McKenzie while they stood on Fox Hill park at around 8.45pm on March 6.

At the time of his death, Rose was wearing an ankle monitor and was on bail charged with six murders.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Jones is expected to return to court on July 6 to get a trial date before Justice Gregory Hilton. Until then, he will remain on remand at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

A second man was granted bail after being accused of failing to charge his monitoring device eight times while released on a pending murder charge.

Dominic Miller, 28, was charged with eight counts of bail violation before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

While on release on a murder charge, between April 9 and May 7, Miller is accused of failing on eight occasions to charge his monitoring device.

After pleading not guilty to the charges, the accused was granted $7,500 bail with one or two sureties.

His trial is scheduled for August 29.