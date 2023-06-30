'No risk at this time' after malaria cases in US

By JADE RUSSELL

DESPITE, recent malaria cases reported in the United States The Bahamas is not at risk of being exposed, according to a local infectious disease expert.

Dr Nikkiah Forbes, director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme at the Ministry of Health, spoke to The Tribune on Friday. Her comments came after the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reported five cases of malaria on Monday – with four cases in Florida and one in Texas.

Dr Forbes explained that in The Bahamas and the US malaria is not an endemic disease or commonly spread. However, in some instances, a case may appear if a person travelled to a place in which the disease regularly occurs.

“If you have the mosquito present or in warmer climates where people get more exposed to mosquito bites and there's more mosquito activity there is a possibility that it can be spread,” Dr Forbes said. “In countries where it's not endemic, that's not a usual occurrence in the US or The Bahamas. But these things happen occasionally, it is possible that this can happen.”

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through being bitten by infected female Anopheles mosquitoes, according to the World Health Organisation. Symptoms include a high fever, muscle aches, fatigue, vomiting, and jaundice.

Asked how threatening malaria is to The Bahamas, Dr Forbes responded: “For the general public here in The Bahamas it is no risk at this time as it relates to those five cases in Florida and Texas. And we would have to continue to monitor the situation.”

She noted that the last outbreak of malaria in the country was in 2006 on the island of Exuma. While the US has not had local transmission of the disease since 2003.

In terms of prevention methods, Dr Forbes said the Environmental Health Department aids in reducing the number of mosquitos.

Dr Forbes added: “I will also say that our surveillance unit, at our Ministry of Health we always keep an eye and try to be alert with these reports. And so, yes, there has been messaging that has been sent out to clinicians and providers reminding them about the signs and symptoms of malaria.”

Dr Forbes also advised residents travelling to disease-infected areas to see a healthcare provider first.

“Your health care provider can do screening and tell you what are the infectious disease risks. And in that case, in places where malaria is endemic, we do recommend malaria prevention medication that people should take before they go to these places to reduce their chance of getting malaria.”