‘Scores’ of Bahamians to get money owed to them by govt

ATTORNEY General Ryan Pinder said the Davis administration would immediately pay $10m to “scores” of Bahamians owed money for land the government took from them for public use.
He suggested this is a small amount of the “tens of millions” of dollars owed.
He said that successive administrations have failed to compensate Bahamian landowners for decades, calling this “unjust”.
“As colleagues would know and as I have spoken in this place and Senator Rahming was the one who brought this up over and over that the government owes tens of millions of dollars to Bahamians who had their land taken from them for public use and for government roads and different things that are public use things and have never been compensated for that,” Mr Pinder said in the Senate yesterday.
“I have the assurance and cooperation from the Ministry of Finance that we will put in a proper plan in place to satisfy all arrears owed on property acquisition matters that are largely due to Bahamians across the archipelago.”
“In all communities of this country, everywhere that a new road was built, practically there’s a land acquired to do it, and monies are owed to Bahamians for that, and this government will satisfy the decades-old issue of giving the Bahamians what they are constitutionally entitled to receive.”
Mr Pinder did not say how many landowners are owed money.
“No other government before us, regardless of administration, has taken on this initiative to satisfy these claims to Bahamians,” he said. “Madame president, this new day government will take it on, and we will achieve the goal of satisfying the obligations to those Bahamians.”
Mr Pinder also discussed the status of the government’s settlement agreement with Arawak Homes and the regularisation of homeowners in Pinewood Gardens.
“This has been a vexing issue for scores of Bahamians,” he said. “I am pleased to announce that we have been working diligently and now have provided Arawak Homes with completed files for 55 homes to be conveyed to those Bahamians from Arawak Homes.”
“We continue to work on it, and there are 43 files remaining that are being reviewed and completed and verified to provide to Arawak Homes to complete this exercise.”
B_I_D___ 9 hours, 9 minutes ago
Yeap, we are owed probably close to 100K from when Govt acquired land for the widening of Prince Charles. Just flat out theft at this point.
observer2 8 hours, 33 minutes ago
This is actually a great move by the government as it is only just as the government will now be taking property if you don't pay your real property tax.
bahamianson 4 hours, 22 minutes ago
Observer, look at your reapproperty tax bill. You dont own the property. The government owns the property, even after you buy it. They charge you rental of their property.
TalRussell 6 hours, 14 minutes ago
.. So um yeah, can you believe --- Amongst the '“scores” of Bahamians --- Owed money for land the government, outright ---'Stole' from them for public use.--- Was the West Bay Street plot of land and house of the colony's Comrade Randol Fawkes --- Is often referred to as "The Father of Labour." --- Yet is their good enough of a justification,--- For removing the statue of Christopher Columbus --- Results from what they said, was --- 'The theft of the natives' land'. ---- After the 41 year old navigator --- Stumbled onto the Bahamas out island --- Known as Guanahani. ---- You wouldn't've been more "native Bahamian --- Than Randol Fawkes. ---Along with Columbus, tis time we look deeper into the land dealings of the crown lands office, the likes of Harry Oakes. Harold Christie, "Pop" Symonette, The Kelly, Baker', Thompson', Roberts, Pritchard's, etc,etc.
