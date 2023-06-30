Student spotlight

Brett Sawyer, 12 years old, received the valedictorian award from Agape Christian School in Abaco. Brett was a finalist for the 2023 Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year and winner of a $2000 Rubis scholarship. He received first place awards in arithmetic, language and reading as well as the Behavioral Honour Roll Award, the Bible Memory Verse Award and first place in the Friends of the Environment Science Fair Trivia Competition.

