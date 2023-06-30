Summer camp focuses on sustainability

The Sustainable Me Summer Camp is running from July 3 to August 11 and will offer a unique and immersive experience for young participants to learn about the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through engaging activities and hands-on projects.

Activities planned include androsia print making, building 3D city models, weekly beach visits, farming on a community plot, farm-to-table presentations art projects and more.



The camp will also offer opportunities for aspiring media personalities and artist through its camp youtube and camp song production.

Camp organiser Ava Turnquest noted the importance of students interacting with the environment after being indoors for the past three summers over the pandemic.

The camp is open to children aged 8 to 13, however, allowances can be made to accommodate siblings or children that fall out of the age range that are interested in sustainable activities.

To learn more about the camp, visit: https://www.sustainableme.org/summer-camp.