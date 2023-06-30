Tragedy strikes in Grand Bahama as young mechanic killed in horrific car crash

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A YOUNG mechanic described as an “excellent employee” was killed in a horrific traffic accident in Freeport, Grand Bahama, yesterday morning.

The two-car collision occurred shortly before 9am on Queen’s Highway near the H Forbes Charter Bus headquarters and Freeport Gases Ltd.

Steven Forbes, 45, the driver of a grey Toyota truck, was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries. .

A second male victim, the Honda Accord driver, was injured and taken to hospital. Both vehicles were extensively damaged.

Mr Forbes was an Executive Marine Management (EMM) mechanic for almost five years.

Paul Mellor, owner of EMM, said he was shaken by the news of his employee’s death.

“Everybody is sad,” he said. “He was a super guy and an excellent mechanic, one of my best workers, and it’s a big loss for the company and his family, I am sure.”

Video footage of the accident was circulated on social media with a third vehicle, a bus parked on the side of the road, having pulled onto the street moments before the crash. Mr Forbes was in a vehicle coming in the other direction from the Honda Accord, which was on the same side of the road as the bus.

“He (Steven) really did not do anything wrong,” Mr Mellor said. “He was in his lane driving and next thing you know he is no longer with us.”



“It is horrible. This guy was an amazing person, an excellent mechanic, and a super person and for this to happen is absolutely tragic.”

Mr Mellor believes Queen’s Highway is a dangerous road.

“People are always overtaking and it is very dangerous, but those buses should not be there,” he said.