Two arrested after suspected marijuana discovered

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama law enforcement officials arrested two men in Grand Bahama after the discovery of suspected marijuana.

A 61-year-old Freeport man and a 59-year-old male resident of Andros are in custody assisting police in their investigations.

Police reported that shortly before 3pm on Thursday, the Drug Enforcement Unit, Bahamas Customs, and the K9 unit conducted a joint operation that led to the discovery of drugs, and the arrests of two suspects.

Acting on a tip, officers went to the Freeport Harbour where the K-9 unit was deployed. During searches of the premises, the K-9 unit alerted officials to a box.

A man was observed collecting the box and getting into a silver coloured Nissan van. The vehicle was then intercepted by law enforcement officials who retrieved the box, which contained 2.5 pounds of suspected marijuana, with an estimated street value of $2,500.

Investigations are continuing into the matter.