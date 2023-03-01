‘HEALTH CARE STRUGGLES AFTER RECENT SHOOTINGS’: FNM chairman calls for joint focus - as new hospitals announced

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Health Minister Dr Duane Sands said a recent spate in shootings has affected public health services and a joint focus on crime and healthcare is needed.

There has been a series of shooting incidents in recent weeks, with many victims having to seek treatment at Princess Margaret Hospital.

Dr Sands’ comments come as Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis last night announced that ground will be broken for a new hospital in New Providence in June, and in Grand Bahama within a month. Mr Davis was speaking at a PLP branch meeting in Killarney.

Dr Sands, the Free National Movement chairman, told The Tribune that because of a limitation of staff, the operating rooms at Princess Margaret Hospital and Rand Memorial in Grand Bahama are not open to full capacity.

He explained that although there may be a certain number of operating rooms, the challenge is the lack of qualified nurses that are able to facilitate care in those areas.

The usage of the operating rooms to treat gunshot wounds or stabbing injuries does interfere with the ability to provide “non-emergency care,” he said.

Dr Sands said: “Given the limits in staff in many of the critical care areas, the operating rooms at both the Rand Memorial and Princess Margaret Hospital are not open to full capacity.

“So, requiring the use of the operating rooms for gunshot wounds or stabbings clearly interferes with the ability to provide non-emergency care. And this has been a perennial problem that gets worse, gets better, (and) gets worse, gets better.”

According to police, a 26-year-old male was left injured following a shooting incident that occurred on Monday in the Nassau Village area.

He was assisted to PMH by a private vehicle where he has been admitted for further medical care.

On February 24, a ten-year-old boy, who left home to purchase food, was shot and injured. He was also taken to hospital, but has since been released.

On February 23, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the area of Windsor Lane shortly after 7.30pm.

Dr Sands described the influx of patients involved in criminal incidents as being a major issue affecting healthcare services.

Meanwhile, as more “trauma” patients are admitted to the hospital the demand for blood has also increased.

“It also impacts the availability of blood and blood products, because of the demand placed on the blood bank for blood products from trauma patients,” he said.

“Understand that we happen to be one of those countries that has, as for many years, had among the highest rates of violent penetrating trauma in the world,” he said.

Dr Sands stressed there needs to be a joint focus on crime and healthcare.

He continued: “And it speaks to the fact that as a country, we really have to make the connection between violence and healthcare. It was a critical part of my emphasis as minister and it remains a challenge.”

Dr Sands also bashed the Davis administration’s new treatment of VAT on health services. He described it as a “regressive” step, adding that it will reduce access to health care.