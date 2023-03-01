Labour on Blocks fairs generate 3,000 jobs

By NEIL HARTNELL

The Government’s director of labour says the ‘Labour on the Blocks’ job fair series has resulted in employment for more than 3,000 Bahamian job seekers since last May.

Robert Farquharson, speaking ahead of this weekend’s Carmichael Road ‘Labour on the Blocks 2.0’ event, urged prospective attendees to come properly dressed, bring government identity documents and be prepared to be interviewed by some of the 36 employers who will be present.

Asserting that there are “without a doubt” multiple employment opportunities and vacancies still to be filled, he told Tribune Business that some companies in attendance at Flamingo Gardens Park will likely be seeking to hire new staff numbering in the triple digits.

“I cannot say the amount of jobs” that will be available,” Mr Farquharson said, “but so far we have confirmed 36 employers. There are a significant amount of employers who are seeking to hire employees. We know of one company saying they are looking for 50.

“SuperClubs Breezes need people to work. Depending on the calibre of people they meet at the job fair, they will hire. They want to transition people from part-time to full-time. iHop has already hired 180. They are moving aggressively to open two more sites, so they will be looking to hire an additional 400.

“We have companies like Ocean Cay, which deals with the island. We have Royal Caribbean looking for some 160. It’s difficult to say how many, but a number of employers have indicated they are excited about the opportunity to choose Bahamians to work in their various businesses.”

Among the employers who will be present on Saturday, between 9am and 3pm, will be the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC); Fusion Superplex; Aetos Holdings (Wendy’s, Marco’s Pizza and Popeyes: Sysco Bahamas (formerly Bahamas Food Services); Commonwealth Brewery; SMG Construction; ICS Security Services; Sandals Emerald Bay; Blue Lagoon; AML Foods; FML Group of Companies; Super Value; John Bull; AML Foods; Albany; and Fidelity Bank.

“Between New Providence and Grand Bahama, we’ve held nine ‘Labour on the Blocks’ since May 2022, and we estimate they’ve employed at little over 3,000 from those job fairs. That was New Providence, Grand Bahama and Abaco,” Mr Farquharson said.

“Because of the partnerships we have developed we have a pretty good idea of what type employers need, so we are seeking to align those persons in our database and encourage them to come out. The database has close to 65,000 persons registered, but it doesn’t mean they are all unemployed.”

Asked whether all Bahamians seeking work will be able to find it, Mr Farquharson replied: “I can say without a doubt that there are a lot of employment opportunities and vacancies out there. That’s one of the reasons why we have Labour on the Blocks. We know there are opportunities out there, so we bring job seekers and employers together in one place.

“I think for most Bahamians looking for work there are opportunities, particularly in the construction field. We have a number of projects coming online in the pipeline in Grand Bahama, Abaco and Eleuthera, where additional workers are required. We’re encouraging people, whether they are semi-skilled or fully skilled in the construction industry, to register with us as employment opportunities are coming up.”

Mr Farquharson said the Department of Labour plans to hold another ‘Labour on the Blocks’ job fair in Fox Hill in June, and another in Grand Bahama in May. To those attending this Saturday’s event, he added: “I want job seekers to come prepared with official documents, their resume prepared, and come prepared to be interviewed.

“Come dressed for the occasion. If you don’t have the necessary dress, come to the Department of Labour and we will help them with the attire to be properly dressed. Take advantage of the opportunities and get yourself prepared. If you come to the job fair and don’t find a job, we have the opportunity for you to be trained. We have the National Training Agency, where you can register free of charge, and BTVI. Not only can you find employment, but you have the opportunity to enter the labour market.”