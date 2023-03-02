Minnis: PM should be last person to talk of failing constituents

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

KILLARNEY MP Dr Hubert Minnis said Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis should be the last person on earth to accuse him of failing his constituents, saying the record would show that Cat Island is the most neglected constituency in The Bahamas.

He also challenged Mr Davis to run against him in Killarney, saying the Prime Minister would lose that contest.

Dr Minnis was responding to comments made by Mr Davis to supporters at a PLP branch meeting held in the Killarney constituency Tuesday night.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Davis reportedly told supporters that Dr Minnis was failing to represent them because he was busy fighting within his own party which he said did not want Dr Minnis to attend their council meetings.

Responding to the comments yesterday, Dr Minnis said the Prime Minister ought to be ashamed of himself for making such nonsense remarks.

“The Prime Minister is the last person on earth to talk about a constituency that is being neglected or failing,” he told reporters. “The records would show that his constituency is the most neglected constituency or island in The Bahamas. That is (on the) record.

“So, he should be ashamed to make such a statement. They had no airports. The roads were in (a) bad state and we had to introduce water into many areas within his constituency. He had no problems with his constituents having no running water, no bathroom facility. No water facility.

“He had no problems with that. We corrected that for him. He had no problems with his constituency not having a proper airport. Anytime there’s rain, they had nowhere to go. They had to run in their cars if any were available. If other people’s cars were available, they had to run into their cars to shame themselves,” he said.

Dr Minnis said his track record spoke for itself, adding that he continues to receive calls from people in his constituency who are happy with his leadership.

“Individuals from not only The Bahamas but outside The Bahamas – the UK, the US who are constituents of Killarney have called to reassure me that they are very happy with the management and the way we monitor and took care of Killarney,” he continued.

“And they and I would say if the Prime Minister is the man he thinks he is, then he should run against me in Killarney and then the Bahamians will see that one of us has to go and be assured that he will be beaten.”

This comes amid reports of tension brewing within the FNM party since its election defeat in 2021.

Dr Minnis resigned as party leader shortly after the party’s devastating loss, but party insiders claim that there is a rift between those who support current FNM leader Michael Pintard and those who support Dr Minnis.

Dr Minnis declined to comment on the reports when questioned about the matter yesterday, telling reporters: “I do not discuss FNM business outside of our FNM society itself.”

He also said he was not concerned that the party’s image was being negatively affected by reports circulating and also insisted that he has no doubt that the party will emerge victorious in the next election.