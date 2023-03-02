RBPF kicks off police month with community walkabout in Palmdale

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force kicked off Police Month yesterday with a walkabout in the Palmdale community, aimed at improving relations with area residents and businesses.

Chief Superintendent Anthony Rolle, officer in charge of community policing, and a team of officers consisting of representatives from the community policing unit walked the area passing out pamphlets containing safety tips and other important information to residents, motorists and businesses.

The RBPF is observing 183 years of existence and a number of community activities and events have been planned. March is also Crime Prevention Month, according to CSP Rolle.

CSP Rolle noted the importance of police fostering a strong partnership with the public through walkabouts, community activities and events.

“So, during this month during the month of March, we hope that our community partners would be able to participate and join in with us to help create safer communities. How would they do this?

“First thing with our community we want them to know that they would need to get to know their divisional commanders and this is why we are out, giving all these posters, with the various divisional commanders...”

He added: “We need our community persons to know their commanders because what we need from them is for them to report suspicious activity, report matters to their divisional commanders because at the end of March, there is an award that is going to be given out to the community that is deemed to be the safest.”

The police force not only wants to make residents aware of officers’ presence, but the goal is to build relationships with the people in these communities.

The Tribune shadowed police officers and listened to locals and business officials who were happy to witness the presence of RBPF.

Antonia Davis, sales clerk at Rubins located in the Palmdale Shopping Plaza, expressed gratitude for the efforts seen by officers within the community, urging them to “keep up the good work”.

“Actually, it’s good, it’s good to see their presence because you know a lot of stuff has been happening, especially in this plaza,” she said yesterday. “But yeah, it’s always good to see the police presence.”

Similar sentiments were shared by Bishop John Ferguson, a retired assistant commissioner of police, who called the initiative a “good sign”.

“The police have to make their presence to be felt all around the city of Nassau but the island of New Providence, because their presence will prevent criminals from trying to take advantage of people who are doing normal business.

“And this is a good sign, this is what policing is all about. Making their presence felt, being seen and interacting with the public that is fundamental in policing. And I congratulate the police for continuing to do this vital and most important job in this country.”

The RBPF intends to continue walkabouts throughout the year as the force keeps with its commitment to use community policing to prevent crime.