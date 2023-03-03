Brave says if Minnis is ‘man enough’ run in Cat Island

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AFTER a challenge from Killarney MP Dr Hubert Minnis, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said if he is “man enough” he should run against him in Cat Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador.

The prime minister was responding to former Prime Minister Dr Minnis who had said that Mr Davis should be the last person on earth to accuse him of failing his constituents, saying the record would show that Cat Island is the most neglected constituency in The Bahamas.

The back-and-forth between the two parliamentarians stems from comments Mr Davis reportedly made to supporters at a PLP branch meeting held in the Killarney constituency Tuesday night which was reported by The Nassau Guardian.

This prompted Dr Minnis to challenge Mr Davis to run against him in Killarney, saying the Prime Minister would lose that contest.

Yesterday, the Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP had a comeback.

“Well if he’s man enough he can come run against me in Cat Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador. It is what it is. I don’t have to run against him. I have someone who was going to run against him and beat him,” Mr Davis said.

He was then asked about Dr Minnis’ comments claiming that if he ran against Mr Davis, he would retire him.

Mr Davis retorted: “Well he’s enroute now to retirement - isn’t he... And I don’t put stock in what he has to say...”

At the meeting on Tuesday, Mr Davis also took aim at Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard, calling him “a wonderful actor” who “brings with him lots of drama”.

Responding to the remarks directly about him, Mr Pintard stated: “What I said before the PLP absolutely hate creative Bahamians - they despise them. They believe that they’re the serious ones and writers, Junkanooers, poets, all of them, they hold a disdain.

“They see those persons in our community that’s putting us on the international map as entertainers rather than persons with a serious worldview that can contribute to our development.

“So when he seeks to attack me, he’s attacking an entire community he wishes to convince that they have concerns for. The orange economy is important to our development and the prime minister believes him, as an attorney, his worldview is more important than the creative and it’s not.”

However, Mr Davis said his feelings about Mr Pintard have nothing to do with him being a part of the creative community.

He said: “That’s his opinion. That’s what he said? That I don’t respect him because he’s from the orange economy?

“It wouldn’t be because he’s from the orange economy. It may be other reasons…

“I respect those who are engaged in the economy. That’s why I am promoting the orange economy as part of our plank in moving this country to where we think it should be.”

When pressed by reporters, he also said: “His opinion is that I don’t respect him. What I say to you all - it’s nothing to do with the orange economy.”