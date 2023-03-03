Brave says if Minnis is ‘man enough’ run in Cat Island

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
AFTER a challenge from Killarney MP Dr Hubert Minnis, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said if he is “man enough” he should run against him in Cat Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador.
The prime minister was responding to former Prime Minister Dr Minnis who had said that Mr Davis should be the last person on earth to accuse him of failing his constituents, saying the record would show that Cat Island is the most neglected constituency in The Bahamas.
The back-and-forth between the two parliamentarians stems from comments Mr Davis reportedly made to supporters at a PLP branch meeting held in the Killarney constituency Tuesday night which was reported by The Nassau Guardian.
This prompted Dr Minnis to challenge Mr Davis to run against him in Killarney, saying the Prime Minister would lose that contest.
Yesterday, the Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP had a comeback.
“Well if he’s man enough he can come run against me in Cat Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador. It is what it is. I don’t have to run against him. I have someone who was going to run against him and beat him,” Mr Davis said.
He was then asked about Dr Minnis’ comments claiming that if he ran against Mr Davis, he would retire him.
Mr Davis retorted: “Well he’s enroute now to retirement - isn’t he... And I don’t put stock in what he has to say...”
At the meeting on Tuesday, Mr Davis also took aim at Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard, calling him “a wonderful actor” who “brings with him lots of drama”.
Responding to the remarks directly about him, Mr Pintard stated: “What I said before the PLP absolutely hate creative Bahamians - they despise them. They believe that they’re the serious ones and writers, Junkanooers, poets, all of them, they hold a disdain.
“They see those persons in our community that’s putting us on the international map as entertainers rather than persons with a serious worldview that can contribute to our development.
“So when he seeks to attack me, he’s attacking an entire community he wishes to convince that they have concerns for. The orange economy is important to our development and the prime minister believes him, as an attorney, his worldview is more important than the creative and it’s not.”
However, Mr Davis said his feelings about Mr Pintard have nothing to do with him being a part of the creative community.
He said: “That’s his opinion. That’s what he said? That I don’t respect him because he’s from the orange economy?
“It wouldn’t be because he’s from the orange economy. It may be other reasons…
“I respect those who are engaged in the economy. That’s why I am promoting the orange economy as part of our plank in moving this country to where we think it should be.”
When pressed by reporters, he also said: “His opinion is that I don’t respect him. What I say to you all - it’s nothing to do with the orange economy.”
Comments
themessenger 5 hours, 40 minutes ago
Two school boys in a pissing competition, my doggie bigger than your doggie, my doggie bigger than yours........leadership at its best!
TalRussell 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
How could you not not love the expanding tussle going on between the King's premiership of "Brave" Davis and His Majesty, turfed from the office of the premiership, Thee Mr. Minnis. ---- Yes?
mandela 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
If PM Brave is really brave he would pass the cannabis act and stop locking citizens up for one or two grams. Big grown men acting like young boys and turning around and locking up our young boys for acting just like them.
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
Mr Davis do not get in the mud what those who only know mud, Mr Pintard is talking crazy , he is afraid of the doc who has now moved right next to him , the doc hand goes to his bosom very often Mr Pintard is desperate toggie and boggie is the game he plays
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID