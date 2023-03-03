$5,000 fine for having over five pounds of marijuana

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined $5,000 on Friday after he admitted to having over five pounds of marijuana.

George Ferguson, 41, represented by Calvin Maynard, faced Magistrate Shaka Serville on a charge of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

On February 28 in New Providence, Ferguson was arrested by authorities after he was found with more than five pounds of Indian hemp. The drugs have an estimated street value of $5,740.

In court the accused pleaded guilty to the charge.

During his plea of mitigation, Mr Maynard said that his gainfully employed client is a father of seven and is remorseful for his actions. In addition to citing Ferguson’s early plea of guilt, Mr Maynard asked the court to spare his client a custodial sentence, saying that it would not benefit him or his children.

As a result the accused was fined $5,000 by the magistrate. Failure to pay would carry a nine-month prison sentence.

Ferguson is expected to pay his fine in full by August 4.