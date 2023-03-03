Ministry of Works and Utilities has 'critical focus' on flood prone zones

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

WORKS and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears revealed yesterday that his ministry intends to fix the drainage systems in flood-prone zones in the capital, calling it a “critical focus”.

Despite promises from earlier administrations, during his contribution to the mid-year budget debate yesterday, Mr Sears said that his ministry will not do the “same old”, as they intend to incorporate an ACO drainage system for Pinewood Gardens in particular.

In August last year, Pinewood MP Myles Laroda confirmed that construction works would begin shortly after the completion of a 600ft well for the area.

Pinewood has been prone to heavy flooding for years.

“Drainage is another area of critical focus by the ministry and we are not doing the same old same old we are incorporating an ACO system for Pinewood,” Mr Sears said yesterday. “We’ve also put in 600ft well for the first time in one of the critical areas where there’s been a consistent challenge with drainage.”

Yesterday, Mr Sears also revealed plans for new drainage infrastructure in the Bay Street area, estimated at a cost of $1.5m. Additionally, he noted the areas within New Providence that are subject to critical drainage challenges: York Street; Dowdeswell Street; Coral Harbour; Sea Breeze Estate and Chippingham.

Meanwhile, he said Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) has been working “aggressively” to ensure that the company provides the best coverage possible during peak periods, which is normally in the summer months.

He said BPL has established a 25MW battery storage system at the Clifton Pier station.

Following the ending of Wartsila’s contract in 2022 - the company which supplied around 50 percent of New Providence’s base load electricity generation - Mr Sears expressed confidence in BPL’S staff’s ability to manage the infrastructure.

“BPL, Mr Deputy, has been working very aggressively to meet the peak demand this year,” Mr Sears said yesterday.

“And they have established a 25MW battery storage system at Clifton Pier.”

He continued: “The Wartsilla management contract has been terminated and that savings to BPL, BPL’S staff will basically manage Station A. They have the expertise, we have the complete confidence in their capacity to manage this infrastructure.”

The long-awaited Village Road project is completed, and the sidewalks are currently being built, said Mr Sears yesterday. He added that the businesses that have suffered financial loss will get “some consideration”.

“The Village Road project in New Providence, the paving is completed and now we’re building the sidewalks.

“We are tying in all of the parking lots and the side roads, which may have been chipped and so on so that they will be fully restored.

“The businesses are meeting with the Ministry of Finance to ensure that those who can establish loss will get some consideration,” Mr Sears added.

Mr Sears also reiterated that there are plans for the upcoming $30m Gladstone Road Improvement Project, along with new school designs for the islands of Inagua, San Salvador and East Grand Bahama.

He noted that the Andre Rogers Stadium is subject to open in April of this year. In addition, he noted a “major athletic all purpose” stadium that was built in South Andros is near 90 percent completion, and is expected to serve as a hurricane shelter.

He also revealed there are plans for a new parliamentary complex, with Jamal Strachan set to serve as chair on the committee.