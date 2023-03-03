Minnis: ‘Brave Davis inflation is really killing us’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Davis administration has made the cost-of-living crisis in the country much worse, former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis claimed in the House of Assembly yesterday as he accused the government of living lavishly off the backs of Bahamian taxpayers.

While delivering his contribution to the mid-year budget debate in Parliament, Dr Minnis said since this government assumed office, it has increased one tax after another.

“Mr Deputy, they have introduced the Brave Davis inflation on top of the world’s inflation. Breadbasket items, ten percent increase. Prescription drugs, ten percent increase. Light bill, cost increase. Cost of running (a) business, increase. Real property tax, threefold increase,” the Killarney MP said.

“Increasing claims on insurance, ten percent. Increasing claims on deductible, ten percent. Increase in driver’s licence for some heavy-duty equipment and they attempted to increase costs on custom brokers which would’ve caused the cost of living to increase even further.

“My, my, Mr Deputy, the Brave Davis inflation is really killing us.”

He also lashed out at the government for “reckless” spending, pointing to officials’ frequent travels and alleged high-end purchases, while noting that “many Bahamians are going hungry”.

“Bahamians are working, Mr Deputy, to pay the PLP for their expensive ways, their luxury travels, special consultants, their expensive conferences,” the former prime minister said.

“The travel budget of the Office Prime Minister has increased by a whopping $1,534,213 and I have said repeatedly that the Prime Minister needs to spend more time at his desk and read...

“Bahamians are losing track of how many times the new day government has jacked up the travel budget since coming to office. This is the money that helps them to see the world in luxury at the taxpayers’ expense.

“Mr Deputy, all this money that is coming in is because of the taxes our people are paying.”

Dr Minnis also said that more needs to be done to transform the country’s capital, highlighting the need to repair potholes in New Providence, particularly in his constituency, and remove derelict buildings.

“I was pleased to hear the Minister of Tourism say the government has issued nine demolition orders for derelict structures in downtown. My administration started the work of demolishing derelict structures in this area, including the old Post Office and the Churchill Building,” he said.

“Through lawful means and with notice, the government should identify derelict structures in the City of Nassau and ensure that they are demolished. The continued presence of these buildings prevents major development in the city.”

He said it is also time for Parliament to pass and enact legislation more clearly “defining the municipal district of the city of Nassau” and to empower a statutory body and city manager to run the city.

“The city needs day-to-day leadership, a funding mechanism and certain independence to ensure things get done in a timely and organised manner,” Dr Minnis added.

He said the city also needs a more aggressive and consistent policing plan, while repeating his criticism of government’s response to crime.

“Bahamians need a better day and not more of this new day disaster,” he said.

After Dr Minnis ended his contribution, several government MPs took exception to his remarks, defending the work of the Davis administration.