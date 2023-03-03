PM pays tribute to Commodore Leon Livingstone Smith

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis along with other officials joined family and friends in celebrating the historic life of retired Commodore Leon Livingstone Smith on Friday.



Commodore Smith was promoted to the highest rank of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force in 1983. He succeeded Commodore Christopher Belton and historically became the first Bahamian officer to lead the RBDF. He held this position until 1997, making him the longest serving commodore to date.

During his remarks of appreciation at a military service for Commodore Smith at Christ Church Cathedral, Mr Davis noted his devoted service to protecting The Bahamas’ borders and sovereignty, adding the long serving commodore left a notable mark on the RBDF.

“Throughout his military career he received numerous awards and accolades in his career in public life (that) span over 40 years. And on September 19, 2014, the RBDF force Legend class vessel bearing his name was commissioned.”



He said the former commodore was a father figure to young officers.



Mr Davis added: “What attributes to his legacy (is) by officers who joined the RBDF after he would have retired. Such tributes represent an authentic measurement of the scope, range, and impact of his leadership style and quality.”

The prime minister said Commodore Smith was widely known as a “disciplinarian” and “soft-spoken” man that led with integrity. He noted others remember the former commodore for his great sense of humour.



Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard also spoke at the service, sharing his admiration for Mr Smith’s impact on Bahamian history.



He said the former commodore was one of the national heroes honoured, adding his contributions to the country are “unquestionable.”



“Commodore Smith demonstrated the kind of grit, determination and commitment that are scarce in some areas of our national life, and which causes many to crave the old school Bahamian role models,” Mr Pintard said.

Mr Pintard highlighted how women were finally able to enlist into the RBDF through Commodore Smith’s efforts.



He continued: “Grit, determination, and commitment to do what is best for The Bahamas in one notable area is to bring greater equality between men and women in the workplace. Through the eventual enlistment of women in the Defence Force in 1985.

“And given the struggles that women have today in Bahamian society I think all of us will agree that was a remarkable move to make at that time. Given that he was running a testosterone driven organisation.”



Commodore Smith died on January 26 at the age of 86.



A viewing for his body was held on Thursday.



He was buried at Woodlawn Gardens.

